Generation: HBO Max Cancels Reportedly Realistic Gen Z Series

Generation, helmed by father-daughter duo Zelda and Daniel Barnz and produced by Lena Dunham, is not moving forward with season two, HBO Max announced today. The series premiered March 11 on the streamer and had a run of 16 episodes in two parts, the last of which aired July 8. The series offered a scripted look at the lives and struggles of modern high school students, focusing primarily on the LBGTQ experience and sexual explorations. "We will not be moving forward with a second season of Genera+ion," HBO Max said in a statement. "We are very proud to have partnered with Zelda and Daniel Barnz to faithfully and authentically represent LGBTQ youth with such a diverse group of characters and layered stories. We thank them and our wonderfully gifted cast for all their hard work and collaboration."

During the course of season one filming, there was an official complaint about dissecting real cat specimens on set, despite those on set that day reportedly being told the scene would have plastic dissection frogs. When actors asked to leave the set, it was alleged that they were coerced into staying and guilted into staying if they insisted on leaving. Around the same time, a crew member had tested positive for COVID-19, yet reportedly continued to work the entire day and potentially exposing the cast and crew. It was also alleged that production knew about this but did not disclose it to anyone else on set in order to continue shooting a full day. Below-the-line mistreatment on the Generation set is said to be an open secret by many within the industry and may have factored into its cancellation (especially with fair labor concerns & on-set treatment at the forefront of IATSE labor negotiations). Generation's ensemble cast includes Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Sam Trammell, Chase Sui Wonders, Justice Smith, and Martha Plimpton.