Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: genndy tartakovsky, primal

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal: Our S03E01: "Vengeance of Death" Preview

With Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal returning for Season 3 tonight, here's our updated preview for S03E01: "Vengeance of Death."

Article Summary Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal returns for Season 3 with the shocking revival of Spear.

S03E01 "Vengeance of Death" centers on Spear's reanimated body seeking brutal vengeance in the wild.

The new season opens with Spear stripped of memory, battling savage landscapes and deadly foes.

Season 3 promises primal action, emotional twists, and the return of Tartakovsky's unique animated artistry.

Over the summer, during the Annecy International Animation Festival, Adult Swim and Genndy Tartakovsky (Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Heist Safari) dropped a double shocker for fans of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal. But as impressed as we were to learn that the critically acclaimed animated series would be back sooner than many expected, it paled in comparison to our reaction when Tartakovsky dropped the big reveal. That's right, Spear is back – kinda. In fact, it's probably better to refer to him as Zombie Spear. How did he return? Who brought him back? What's his new mission? Is there a chance to bring Spear back to the land of the living? Those questions start getting answered with tonight's season opener, "Vengeance of Death," which have a preview for waiting below:

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal S03E01: "Vengeance of Death" Preview

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3 Episode 1: "Vengeance of Death" – Spear's lifeless body is reanimated to enact brutal vengeance.

Combining artistry and pulse-pounding action, the first two seasons followed Spear as he formed an unlikely bond with an almost extinct dinosaur and later made the ultimate sacrifice after a final standoff turned fatal. The third season of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal opens with a shocking twist that resurrects Spear in a new form—stripped of memory and humanity—and forces him to roam a brutal, untamed world as a shadow of his former self. As Spear battles savage landscapes and deadly foes, faint echoes of his past begin to stir, leading him toward an emotional and explosive reunion that will test the limits of survival.

Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal is created by Tartakovsky with art direction from Scott Wills (The Ren & Stimpy Show, Samurai Jack) and music composition from Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) and Joanne Higginbottom (Salem, Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) and sound effects design from Joel Valentine (Samurai Jack, Big City Greens, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!