Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal: Our S03E02: "Kingdom Of Sorrow" Preview

Check out our preview for tonight's next chapter of Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3, S03E02: "Kingdom Of Sorrow."

Article Summary Previewing Primal S03E02: "Kingdom Of Sorrow" as Zombie Spear journeys through a harsh desert world

Season 3 explores Spear’s resurrection and search for his lost humanity in a brutal, untamed land

Stunning animation and writing continue to drive Adult Swim's acclaimed Genndy Tartakovsky series

Exclusive first looks, YouTube episode release, and behind-the-scenes insights from Tartakovsky himself

We can safely say that the opening chapter to Adult Swim and Genndy Tartakovsky's (Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Heist Safari) Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal was one of the best episodes of animation we've seen in quite some time. At this point, the only debate is over which impressed us more: the artwork or the writing. That brings us to our preview for tonight's episode, S03E02: "Kingdom Of Sorrow," as Zombie Spear makes his way across the desert to reunite… with Fang? Along with an overview for tonight's chapter, we also have an early preview and sneak peek of what's to come. In addition, check out the season's opening episode (released this week on YouTube) and some behind-the-scenes looks that Tartakovsky shared heading into tonight's episode.

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal S03E02: "Kingdom Of Sorrow" Preview

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3 Episode 2: "Kingdom Of Sorrow" – A zombified Spear wanders aimlessly with no purpose until a distant sound awakens something deep inside and calls to him like a beacon from the past.

Combining artistry and pulse-pounding action, the first two seasons followed Spear as he formed an unlikely bond with an almost extinct dinosaur and later made the ultimate sacrifice after a final standoff turned fatal. The third season of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal opens with a shocking twist that resurrects Spear in a new form—stripped of memory and humanity—and forces him to roam a brutal, untamed world as a shadow of his former self. As Spear battles savage landscapes and deadly foes, faint echoes of his past begin to stir, leading him toward an emotional and explosive reunion that will test the limits of survival.

Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal is created by Tartakovsky with art direction from Scott Wills (The Ren & Stimpy Show, Samurai Jack) and music composition from Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) and Joanne Higginbottom (Salem, Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) and sound effects design from Joel Valentine (Samurai Jack, Big City Greens, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal).

