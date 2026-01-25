Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: primal

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal: Our S03E03 "Feast of Flesh" Preview

Check out a preview for the next chapter of Adult Swim & Genndy Tartakovsky's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3, S03E03: "Feast of Flesh."

Two episodes in, and we've completely abandoned any semblance of patience when it comes to needing to know what the endgame is for Zombie Spear by the time credits roll on the third season of Adult Swim and Genndy Tartakovsky's (Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Heist Safari) Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal. That's a testament to just how amazing the storytelling has been this season and to just how much we love Spear and want a happy ending for him (despite how things look because being the undead is one hell of a hurdle to clear). That brings us to our preview for S03E03: "Feast of Flesh," with Zombie Spear taking on some nasty little creatures with even worse teeth. And there are a lot of them. And they're hungry. Along with a look at tonight's chapter, Tartakovsky walks viewers through the storyboard process that brought the season premiere to life.

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal S03E03: "Feast of Flesh" Preview

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3 Episode 3: "Feast of Flesh" – Spear is drawn to follow a very familiar creature, which leads him to make a horrific discovery.

Combining artistry and pulse-pounding action, the first two seasons followed Spear as he formed an unlikely bond with an almost extinct dinosaur and later made the ultimate sacrifice after a final standoff turned fatal. The third season of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal opens with a shocking twist that resurrects Spear in a new form—stripped of memory and humanity—and forces him to roam a brutal, untamed world as a shadow of his former self. As Spear battles savage landscapes and deadly foes, faint echoes of his past begin to stir, leading him toward an emotional and explosive reunion that will test the limits of survival.

Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal is created by Tartakovsky with art direction from Scott Wills (The Ren & Stimpy Show, Samurai Jack) and music composition from Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) and Joanne Higginbottom (Salem, Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) and sound effects design from Joel Valentine (Samurai Jack, Big City Greens, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!