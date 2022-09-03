Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal S02E09 Preview: If Looks Could Kill

Heading into this preview for the next second season chapter of Adult Swim's Emmy Award-winning Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, things are not looking too good for our heroes. Mira, Fang, and Spear are being held by Kamau under orders from the Queen, who not only has Fang's offspring in chains but also holds Kamau's daughter hostage. So you can see how intense things are getting as we head towards the season finale, right? Well, just in case you need convincing, the following preview finds our fivesome in a staredown with serious implications… and Fang looking to make the Queen pay in a very big way.

With a new episode set to hit Adult Swim next Thursday, here's a look at a very intense preview for Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 2 Episode 9, "The Colossaeus, Part III":

Speaking with EW, Genndy Tartakovsky shared what viewers would find different with the second season compared to what they'd experienced so far. "The introduction of Mira gives light that there is more civilization out there that's more advanced. Once you get to ancient civilizations, you go instantly to, like, Pharaohs, Stargate, 10,0000 BC, all those movies. I realized everything we were talking about felt too cliché, too done. So we broke everything down and restarted, and came up with a direction that is more unique. It's gonna keep you on your toes, and basically, from [episode] 11 to 20, it's one story. That's the big difference from the first season," the series creator explained.

Tartakovsky continued, "It's even more emotionally complex. The action is on a scale beyond what we've done, and it keeps getting amped up as we go deeper and deeper into the season. There's shock in it. There's a big surprise that's either going to get people to hate me or enjoy it, but as a storyteller, this is me having fun. It's super Heavy Metal–ish. It's still pulpy, but at its core, the character story between Fang and Spear — it goes bonkers. That was the best surprise of the first season. It wasn't the violence — it was their relationship that people picked up on. As a filmmaker and storyteller, that's what you're most excited about."