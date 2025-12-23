Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: primal

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3: Zombie Spear's Big Worm Problem

Hitting Adult Swim on Jan. 11th, here's a preview of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3, with Zombie Spear dealing with a big worm problem.

Adult Swim and Genndy Tartakovsky (Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Heist Safari) will unleash the third season of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal on January 11th, and we have another early preview to pass along. During New York Comic Con, we learned that Spear would be back – in zombie form. Through artistry and pulse-pounding action, the first two seasons of the critically acclaimed animated series followed Spear as he formed an unlikely bond with an almost extinct dinosaur and later made the ultimate sacrifice after a final standoff turned fatal. The third season opens with a shocking twist that resurrects Spear in a new form—stripped of memory and humanity—and forces him to roam a brutal, untamed world as a shadow of his former self. As Spear battles savage landscapes and deadly foes, faint echoes of his past begin to stir, leading him toward an emotional and explosive reunion that will test the limits of survival.

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3: Previous Thoughts

With the animated series set to return in January 2026, the teaser offered a look at Zombie Spear in action in some pretty brutal and horrific ways. With the series taking such a dramatic turn, should fans assume it's not set in the same universe as the first two seasons? "No, no. What's great about it is it flows right to the next. So it's in the same world, same everything," Tartakovsky shared with EW. "There's dinosaur and man, then there's different civilizations, and then now there's this thing happening. I imagine this world has a lot of different parts, and some parts aren't discovered. Some people don't go into other parts because they know [not to]. So it's this f***ed up world that's really crazy, and now we've entered this part, but you feel like it's the same show. It's amped up and the story's crazy, but it feels like you're watching a 'Primal' episode. It's not a reboot, it's none of those things."

Teaming once again with animation studio Studio La Cachette, Tartakovsky didn't hold back expressing his excitement and pride in how the season is coming together during this past summer's Annecy International Animation Festival. "It's a new level. Everything that we did in the first season, we upped a bit in the second season, and the third season is even more. I can't say anything without giving everything away, but it's just more, and it's shocking, and it's unstoppable. At some point, you're like, 'I can't believe I'm watching this.' Quality-wise, animation-wise, story-wise, emotionally, I don't want to oversell it, but rarely have I been proud of a project like this," he shared. "At the end of the day, we'll have these 30 episodes, and thinking back to 'Dexter' and 'Powerpuff Girls' and even 'Samurai Jack,' how much our quality wavered just because of the process and everything, this is just so solid. And to have 30 solid, incredible [episodes] for a modest budget, I'm really proud of it."

Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal is created by Tartakovsky with art direction from Scott Wills (The Ren & Stimpy Show, Samurai Jack) and music composition from Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) and Joanne Higginbottom (Salem, Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) and sound effects design from Joel Valentine (Samurai Jack, Big City Greens, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal).

