Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E06 Preview; Big Season 2 Update

Check out our updated preview for CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2, Episode 6: "Heartbreak and the Refuge of the Downtrodden."

We've got such a massive preview for CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage that we don't want to waste time jumping into it. First up, we have an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and a pair of sneak peeks for S02E06: "Heartbreak and the Refuge of the Downtrodden." After this week, the show takes a Thanksgiving break before returning at the top of December. That means that (wait for it), we have official overviews for Dec. 4th's S02E07: "A Bus Bench and Faith out the Wazoo," Dec. 11th's S02E08: "Bitin', Spankin' and a Load of Yankee Psychobabble," and Dec. 18th's two episodes: S02E09: "Payback and a Partial Shebang" and S02E10: "Miami Beach and a Magical Family Christmas." We told you it was a pretty big update… here's a look!

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Eps. 6-10 Previews

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 6: "Heartbreak and the Refuge of the Downtrodden" – Georgie, Mandy, and the family do their best to lift Connor's spirits during a rough patch while Connor tries to figure out a plan for his life. Story by Steve Holland & Connor Kilpatrick and teleplay by Steven Molaro & Nadiya Chettiar, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 7: "A Bus Bench and Faith out the Wazoo" – Audrey and Mary's (Zoe Perry) feud rears its head when Georgie needs their help with the tire store, and Jim's forced to confront his age after a visit to the DMV. Story by Steven Molaro & Jim Reynolds and teleplay by Steve Holland & Yael Glouberman, with Nikki Lorre directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 8: "Bitin', Spankin' and a Load of Yankee Psychobabble" – Georgie and Mandy get upset when Audrey disciplines CeeCee without their permission. Story by Steve Holland & Alex Ayers and teleplay by Steven Molaro & Connor Kilpatrick, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 9: "Payback and a Partial Shebang" – Georgie's feud with a rival store threatens his partnership with Ruben. Meanwhile, Mandy finds out Georgie's been keeping secrets from her. Story by Steven Molaro & Nadiya Chettiar and teleplay by Steve Holland & Jim Reynolds, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 10: "Miami Beach and a Magical Family Christmas" – Georgie and Mandy struggle to balance work, family, and the holidays when Audrey plans an unexpected Christmas vacation.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

