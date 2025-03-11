Posted in: TV | Tagged: Ghostman

Ghostman: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II On Board for Sony TV-Produced Series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star in the series adaptation of late author Roger Hobbs's Ghostman as part of his new deal with Sony Pictures TV.

The Ghostman specializes in making things disappear in a high-stakes race against time.

Abdul-Mateen II's new role is part of a first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television.

Exciting thriller unfolds with a botched casino heist and an explosive 48-hour deadline.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star in the upcoming series Ghostman as part of his new first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television. Abdul-Mateen II will play Jack White, aka The Ghostman, who specializes in making things disappear, but when a botched casino heist leaves millions in cash up for grabs, he has just 48 hours to clean up the mess—while staying ahead of someone who wants him dead. The series is an adaption of the book by the late Roger Hobbs.

Here's a look at the official overview of Hobb's novel, offering some insights into what we can expect from the series:

When a casino robbery in Atlantic City goes horribly awry, the man who orchestrated it is obliged to call in a favor from someone who's occasionally called Jack. While it's doubtful that anyone knows his actual name or anything at all about his true identity, or even if he's still alive, he's in his mid-thirties and lives completely off the grid, a criminal's criminal who does entirely as he pleases and is almost impossible to get in touch with. But within hours, a private jet is flying this exceptionally experienced fixer and cleaner-upper from Seattle to New Jersey and right into a spectacular mess: one heister dead in the parking lot, another winged but on the run, the shooter a complete mystery, the $1.2 million in freshly printed bills god knows where and the FBI already waiting for Jack at the airport, to be joined shortly by other extremely interested and elusive parties.

He has only forty-eight hours until the twice-stolen cash literally explodes, taking with it the wider, byzantine ambitions behind the theft. To contend with all this will require every gram of his skill, ingenuity, and self-protective instincts, especially when offense and defense soon become meaningless terms. As he maneuvers these exceedingly slippery slopes, he relives the botched bank robbery in Kuala Lumpur five years earlier that has now landed him this unwanted new assignment.

The writers and cast for Ghostman will be announced when staffing gets underway. Meanwhile, Abdul-Mateen II stars in Marvel Studios' upcoming series Wonder Man, which will air later this year on Disney+.

