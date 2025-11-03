Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts S05E04 Sneak Peeks: It's "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day"!

With a new episode hitting this week, check out this lineup of sneak peeks for CBS's Ghosts S05E04: "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day."

Article Summary Catch multiple sneak peeks of CBS's Ghosts Season 5 Episode 4: "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day."

Trevor aims to bond with his daughter Abby as she starts work at Jay’s restaurant, leading to surprises.

Get episode details and official descriptions for both "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day" and "T-Daddy."

Find out what’s next for Trevor and Abby as tensions rise over career choices and family expectations.

Even though we're just kicking off the week, we've got a whole lot of sneak peeks at CBS and Showrunners Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts S05E04: "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day" to pass along. Trevor (Asher Grodman) hopes to spend more time with his daughter, Abby (Gideon Adlon), when she gets a job at Jay's (Ambudkar) restaurant. We can't shake this feeling that things aren't going to go exactly as Trevor had hoped for. Additionally, we take a look at the official overview and image gallery for November 13th's S05E05: "T-Daddy."

Ghosts Season 5 Episodes 4 & 5 Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 4: "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day" – Trevor finds a way to spend more time with his newly discovered daughter, Abby (Gideon Adlon), by getting her a job at Jay's restaurant. Written by Guy Endore-Kaiser and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 5: "T-Daddy" – Trevor's relationship with his daughter is strained when he pushes her to follow a career in finance over poetry. Meanwhile, Jay confronts labor unrest at the restaurant. Written by Rupinder Gill and directed by Heather Jack.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

