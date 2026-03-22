Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts S05E15: "Michael Jackson Goes to HR" Overview, Images Released

Check out the official overview and images for CBS's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts S05E15: "Michael Jackson Goes to HR."

Article Summary Ghosts S05E15 "Michael Jackson Goes to HR" airs April 9, with workplace drama and exes returning.

Trevor’s HR debacle forces Jay into an awkward meeting, while Pete stirs trouble with Alberta.

Catch up on S05E14 "The Water Heater," where basement ghost politics and fake dating collide.

Utkarsh Ambudkar directs "Michael Jackson Goes to HR," with Josh Malmuth handling the script for CBS’s hit comedy.

Even though CBS and Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts doesn't return until April 2nd with S05E14: "The Water Heater," it doesn't mean that it's too early to see what else the month of April has to offer. We've got the official overview and image gallery for April 9th's S05E15: "Michael Jackson Goes to HR," with HR fears and a visiting ex coming into play – here's a look:

Ghosts Season 5: S05E14 & S05E15 Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 14: "The Water Heater" – Sam and Jay try to replace their broken water heater, but Isaac turns the upgrade into a campaign issue in his bid to represent the basement ghosts. Meanwhile, Kyle (Ben Feldman) attempts to make Bela jealous by pretending he's dating Hetty. Written by Liz Alexander and directed by Katie Locke O'Brien.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 15: "Michael Jackson Goes to HR" – Trevor lands himself in trouble when an inappropriate gift to a co‑worker forces him into an HR meeting only Jay can handle. Meanwhile, Pete unintentionally sparks drama with Alberta after casually mentioning a surprise visit to his ex. Written by Josh Malmuth and directed by Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

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