Ghosts Season 2 Ep. 14 "Trevor's Body": Full Set of Images Released With CBS' Ghosts returning on February 2, we have a look at the full set of preview images released for S02E14 "Trevor's Body" (Feb. 9th).

Yesterday, we had a chance to share the overview and two early preview images for CBS' Rose McIver (Sam) & Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay)-starring Ghosts S02E14 "Trevor's Body." As was announced in the press release, Laraine Newman & Chip Zein guest star as Trevor's (Asher Grodman) parents, Esther and Lenny. And for those of you who get serious Early '00s nostalgia feels, we have Tara Reid (American Pie, Van Wilder) on hand as Trevor's celebrity crush. But now, we have the full set of images that were released late yesterday to pass along, included in our updated rundown on the remainder of the second season (including a title for S02E15).

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 13 "Ghost Hunter" Preview

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 13 "Ghost Hunter": Written by Rishi Chitkara and directed by Alex Hardcastle, the episode finds Sam and Jay's assistant, Freddie (Mike Lane), purchasing ghost-hunting equipment when suspicious activity leads him to theorize the B&B is haunted. Also, Sasappis risks losing his relationship with Jessica (Nichole Sakura) when Freddie (Mike Lane) sells his car. Here's a look at the preview images for the episode, set to hit screens on February 2, 2023 (followed by a look at the blooper reel from the first season):

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 14 "Trevor's Body": Trevor (Asher Grodman) receives disturbing news about his parents when they come to Woodstone B&B to collect his newly discovered remains. Also, Isaac's (Brandon Scott Jones) and Nigel's (John Hartman) relationship hits a roadblock. Written by Ian Murphy and directed by Alex Hardcastle, the episode sees Laraine Newman guest starring as Esther, Trevor's mom, while Chip Zein guest stars as Lenny, Trevor's dad. Tara Reid guest stars as herself, Trevor's celebrity crush when he was alive.

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 15 "A Date to Remember": TBD

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).