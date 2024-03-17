Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, Preview, TV | Tagged: cbs, episode 6, ghosts, preview, season 3

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 6 Images: Trevor's Brother Pays A Visit

Returning on April 4th, here's the overview & images for CBS's Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts S03E06: "Hello, Brother."

Nothing like CBS's Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts to leave fans with something to speculate over until the show returns in April. Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) and Pete (Richie Moriarty), huh? This season continues to find new ways to twist up our feels – and as we learned last week, there's going to be a fourth season on the horizon, too. With all of that in mind, now seems as good of a time as any to pass along the official overview & preview images for S03E06: "Hello, Brother" – with Trevor's (Asher Grodman) brother, Jeremy (Jon Glaser), set for a stay at the Woodstone… but we all know that it's not going to be as simple as that…

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 6 "Hello, Brother" Preview

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 6 "Hello, Brother": Trevor's (Asher Grodman) brother, Jeremy (Jon Glaser), checks into Woodstone after discovering a loophole in the Woodstone Rewards Points program. Written by Guy Endore-Kaiser and directed by Trent O'Donnell, here's a look at what's to come when April 4th hits:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

