Ghosts Season 4: Check Out Our S04E19: "Pinkus Returns" Preview

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of CBS's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts, S04E19: "Pinkus Returns" and more.

As CBS and Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts inches closer to its Season 4 finale, we have a look at what's ahead with S04E19: "Pinkus Returns." Based on the official overview, episode trailer, image gallery, and sneak peeks that were released for tonight's episode, it looks like a blast from Trevor's (Asher Grodman) past is going to be hitting him with an afterlife-changing moment. Following that, make sure to check out an early look at the season finale, S04E22: "The Devil Went Down to Woodstone" (set for May 8th).

Ghosts S04E19: "Pinkus Returns," Season 4 Finale Previews

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 19: "Pinkus Returns": When Trevor's (Asher Grodman) former co-worker, Pinkus (Richie Keen), and his daughter, Abby (Gideon Adlon), show up at Woodstone Mansion, Trevor gets the surprise of his afterlife. Written by Skander Halim and Talia Bernstein and directed by Christine Gernon:

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 22: "The Devil Went Down to Woodstone": Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) host a big party for the launch of Sam and Isaac's (Brandon Scott Jones) vampire book. Story by Brian Bahe with a teleplay by Emily Schmidt and Greg Worswick, and directed by Christine Gernon:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

