Ghosts Season 5: Check Out These S05E02 "Viking Wedding" Sneak Peeks

Check out a set of sneak peeks for this week's episode of CBS's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts, S05E02: "Viking Wedding."

Now that Sam (Rose McIver) and the ghosts no longer have to worry about the future of Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) soul, it's time to take a look at what's ahead this week with the fifth season of CBS and Showrunners Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Ghosts. We've got an official overview, image gallery and four sneak peeks at S05E02: "Viking Wedding," as Sam and Jay look to impress some visiting friends, Thor (Devan Chandler Long) stresses a big speech, and Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) rallies the ghosts to tackle a customer service ordeal. Following that, we have official overviews and image galleries for S05E03: "Halloween 5: The Mummy" and S05E04: "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day."

Ghosts Season 5 Episodes 2-4 Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 2: "Viking Wedding" – Sam and Jay try to impress their trendy city friends while a misplaced bookcase threatens Thor's ability to deliver an important speech. Also, Isaac rallies the ghosts to help the couple navigate a tough customer service ordeal. Written by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, and directed by Richie Keen.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 3: "Halloween 5: The Mummy" – Sam and Jay's Halloween takes a spooky turn when they accidentally unleash a mummy ghost. Written by Josh Malmuth and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 4: "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day" – Trevor finds a way to spend more time with his newly discovered daughter, Abby (Gideon Adlon), by getting her a job at Jay's restaurant. Written by Guy Endore-Kaiser and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

