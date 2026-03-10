Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 13 Sneak Peeks: Hetty's Chance to Shine

Check out sneak peeks at Thursday's episode of CBS's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts, S05E13: "St. Hetty’s Day 2: The Help."

Article Summary Hetty takes the spotlight as a St. Patrick’s Day emergency shakes up the restaurant on Ghosts Season 5 Episode 13.

Sneak peeks and a preview trailer tease Hetty’s one-day chance to interact with the living in this special episode.

The episode features Kyle’s amusing return, sparking new supernatural dynamics among the Ghosts crew.

Written by Joe Port & Joe Wiseman and directed by Rose McIver, "St. Hetty’s Day 2: The Help" airs this Thursday on CBS.

This Thursday, a St. Patrick's Day crisis at the restaurant could end up giving Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) a moment to shine on her very special day in CBS and Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts S05E13: "St. Hetty's Day 2: The Help." Though we still have a few days to go until the big day, we've got an episode trailer and two sneak peeks at what's to come – and that's all waiting for you below:

Ghosts S05E13: "St. Hetty's Day 2: The Help" Preview

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 13: "St. Hetty's Day 2: The Help" – A St. Patrick's Day staffing emergency gives Hetty the chance to step into an unlikely role at the restaurant as she regains her once-a-year ability to be seen and heard by the living. Meanwhile, Kyle returns to watch over the ghosts and finds himself caught in an amusing supernatural dynamic. Written by Joe Port & Joe Wiseman and directed by Rose McIver.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

