Ghosts Season 5: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol" Images, Overviews

CBS is getting into the holiday spirit with overviews and images for Ghosts S05E09 & S05E10: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol" (Dec. 18th).

With Thanksgiving still a week or so away, it might seem a bit premature to be thinking about Christmas. But when CBS releases intel on Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts' two-episode holiday adventure, how can we not? Along with our previews for S05E06: "Planes, Shanes and Automobiles," S05E07: "The Proposal" (Dec. 4th), and S05E08: "The Life and Times of Esther Greene" (Dec. 11th), we've added overviews and image galleries for the two-episode S05E09/S05E10: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol" (Dec. 18th), as some strange yuletide vibes result in Sam (McIver) seeing what her life would be like if she were never able to see the ghosts.

Ghosts Season 5 Episodes 6-8 Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 6: "Planes, Shanes and Automobiles" – Unsatisfied with Jay's ability to tend to their needs while Sam is away, the ghosts bring in a better babysitter, Kyle. Meanwhile, Sam and Pete get on each other's nerves during a book tour road trip, and things reach a breaking point when an airline strike threatens their ability to get home in time for Thanksgiving. Written by Akilah Green and directed by Heather Jack.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 7: "The Proposal" – Sam helps Eric (Andrew Leeds) plan the perfect proposal for Bela, until an encounter with Sasappis plants doubt in Bela's mind. Meanwhile, Isaac tries to prove he's "just one of the basement ghosts." Written by Sophia Lear and directed by Christine Gernon.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 8: "The Life and Times of Esther Greene" – Now a successful podcaster, Todd Pearlman returns to profile Sam and Isaac's book, but becomes obsessed with Jay. Meanwhile, Pete tries to get to the bottom of why Alberta changed her name, forcing her to admit a hidden truth. Written by Emily Schmidt and directed by Christine Gernon.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 9: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part One" – Sam's big Christmas Eve TV interview with Walter Storm (Larry Wilmore) takes an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, Trevor and Patience bond over their mutual disinterest in celebrating Christmas. Written by Talia Bernstein and directed by Richie Keen.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 10: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part Two" – Sam gets a glimpse of what her life would be like if she could never see the ghosts. Written by John Blickstead & Trey Kollmer and directed by Richie Keen.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

