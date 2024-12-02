Posted in: Contest/Giveaway, TV | Tagged: Shout TV, The Whitest Kids U'Know

Giveaway: Win The Whitest Kids U'Know: The Complete Series

Would you like to win a copy of The Whitest Kids U'Know: The Complete Series? We have a bundle to giveaway with some bonus items

Would you like to win a copy of The Whitest Kids U'Know: The Complete Series? All you need is a BlueSky account to take part in this giveaway. Shout! TV will be holding a special marathon series for the sketch comedy show called Top 10 Episode Countdown, featuring series creators Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Timmy Williams, and Darren Trumeter's favorite episodes on December 8. As part of the promotion for that, they gave us a bundle including the boxed set and poster for it. What do you need to do to win this? In order for a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on BlueSky. All you have to do is follow our BlueSky account and also repost the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it, as it will have the same image as the one here, along with the hashtag #BCWKUK. You have until Saturday, December 7, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a copy of The Whitest Kids U'Know: The Complete Series. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a BlueSky account… it's 2024; BlueSky is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a BlueSky account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official BlueSky account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

