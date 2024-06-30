Posted in: BBC, Music, Pop Culture, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: bbc, bbc iplayer, coldplay, glastonbury, michael j fox

Glastonbury Sees Michael J. Fox Join Coldplay on "Fix You" (VIDEO)

At Glastonbury on Saturday night, Michael J. Fox joined Coldplay on guitar for the band's performance of "Fix You" - here's a look!

In case anyone was foolish enough to wonder why Coldplay would be co-headlining The 2024 Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts (or simply "Glastonbury") alongside Dua Lipa, SZA, and Shania Twain, look no further than how the festival crowd (including Tom Cruise, Gillian Anderson, and Simon Pegg) responds to anything and everything that Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion did on that stage on Saturday night in the clips released by BBC Music. Don't think that the band took the crowd's excitement – or the fact that this year was the band's fifth time headlining the festival (2002, 2005, 2011, 2016, and 2024) – for granted, bringing serious fire with a 25-song setlist that kicked off with "Forever Held" and wrapped with "Feelslikeimfallinginglove" (you can check out the complete setlist below).

But it would be a moment near the end of the set that would grab everyone by the heart and not let go. Before continuing with their set, actor Michael J. Fox would join the band on stage in a wheelchair to play guitar during "Fix You" – with Martin sharing that Fox's 1985 film Back to the Future inspired the members of Colplay to first come together as a band. Here's a look at Fox and Coldplay's performance from Saturday, followed by a look at the band's complete setlist (along with two additional video highlights also embedded in the article).

Coldplay's Glastonbury 2024 Setlist (Saturday, June 29, 2024): "Forever Held," "Yellow, Music Of The Spheres," "Higher Power," "Adventure Of A Lifetime," "Paradise," "The Scientist w/ Reverse," "Clocks," "Hymn For The Weekend," "Charlie Brown," "Viva La Vida," "We Pray," "That's Alright," "Arabesque," "Violet Hill," "(Infinity)," "Something Just Like This / Breakaway," "My Universe," "A Sky Full Of Stars," "Sunrise," "Sparks," "Jumbotron Song," "Humankind," "Fix You," and "Feelslikeimfallinginglove"

In addition to Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA, and Twain, BBC iPlayer viewers are being treated to over 90 hours of live music from a diverse lineup across the festival's five main stages. Some of the names include Anne-Marie, AURORA, Baxter Dury, Black Pumas, Brittany Howard, Declan McKenna, Dexys, Ghetts, Headie One, IDLES, James, Jordan Rakei, Justice, Kenya Grace, Kim Gordon, NewDad, Nia Archives, Nitin Sawhney, Nothing But Thieves, Olivia Dean, Otoboke Beaver, Paloma Faith, Remi Wolf, Soccer Mommy, Soft Play, Squid, Tems, The Mary Wallopers, The Vaccines, Yard Act – and more. BBC iPlayer's livestreams for this year's event include "Glastonbury Channel Live," "Glastonbury Channel II," " Pyramid Stage," 5 Main Festival Stages (Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies & The Park), "Classic Glastonbury Channel," and "Glastonbury Highlights Channel."

