Godzilla & Titans Invade Apple TV+ for Legendary's Monsterverse Series

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, Apple TV+ is set to explore one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch in the upcoming live-action Legendary's Monsterverse series. The still-untitled project will be produced by Legendary Television and executive produced by co-creator Chris Black (who will also serve as showrunner) and Matt Fraction, along with Safehouse Pictures' Joby Harold & Tory Tunnell and Toho Co. Ltd. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita will executive produce for Toho (the owner of the Godzilla character who has licensed the rights to use for the series).

Legendary's Monsterverse is an expansive story universe of multi-layered experiences centering around humanity's battle to survive in a world that is under siege by a catastrophic new reality—the monsters of our myths and legends are real. Beginning in 2014 with Godzilla and continuing with 2017's Kong: Skull Island, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, Monsterverse films have accumulated close to two billion dollars globally at the box office and is ever-expanding with the latest iteration being a new anime series, Skull Island. Along with the news came some preliminary key art, which you can check out below:

The untitled Monsterverse series will premiere globally on Apple TV+. alongside an expanding offering of sweeping, world-building dramas including upcoming Wool, based on Hugh Howey's New York Times best-selling trilogy of the same name; Foundation, based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, and created by David S. Goyer; Invasion, a new sci-fi drama series from Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg and David Weil; and post-apocalyptic series See starring Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, and Alfre Woodard.

Posted in: Apple, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: apple, godzilla, MonsterVerse, preview