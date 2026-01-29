Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Going Dutch

Going Dutch: Check Out Our S02E03 "There's No PX Like Home" Preview

Here's an updated look at tonight's episode of FOX's Denis Leary and Taylor Misiak-starring Going Dutch, S02E03: "There's No PX Like Home."

Article Summary Going Dutch S02E03, "There's No PX Like Home," airs tonight on FOX with a high-stakes undercover mission.

The base's US 250th birthday celebration is in peril after a supply line cutoff threatens festivities.

Team Shiny goes undercover to recover confiscated turkeys and save the party from Davidson's sabotage.

Denis Leary and Taylor Misiak star in this military comedy packed with misfits and wild antics in the Netherlands.

Things aren't looking too good heading into tonight's episode of FOX and Showrunners Joel Church-Cooper & Hilary Winston's Denis Leary and Taylor Misiak-starring Going Dutch S02E03: "There's No PX Like Home." When the base's plans to celebrate the US's 250th birthday are put in jeopardy over a supply line cutoff, it's going to take an undercover operation to make things right. With that in mind, here's an official overview, image gallery, and more for tonight's episode:

Going Dutch Season 2 Episode 3: "There's No PX Like Home" Preview

Going Dutch Season 2 Episode 3: "There's No PX Like Home" – With the celebration of the US's 250th birthday coming up, the base's festivities are on the line when their supplies are held up by a petty and vengeful Davidson. Team Shiny must pull off a daring undercover mission to take back the captive turkeys, as well as other assorted artificially flavored trappings.

In FOX's Going Dutch, the arrogant, loudmouth U.S. Army Colonel Patrick Quinn (Denis Leary, The Moodys, Rescue Me) — after an epically unfiltered rant — is reassigned to the Netherlands, where he is punished with a command position at the least strategic army base in the world, notable for its Michelin Star-commissary, top-notch bowling alley, lavender-infused laundry and the best (and only) fromagerie in the U.S. Armed Forces. Surrounded by a diverse group of military misfits, the colonel tries to reinstate discipline and professionalism with the help of the base's previous interim leader, who just happens to be his estranged daughter (Taylor Misiak, Dave).

The series also stars Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest, Community), Laci Mosely (iCarly, Lopez vs. Lopez), and Hal Cumpston (The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Nine Perfect Strangers). Joe Morton (Scandal, Our Kind of People), Catherine Tate (Doctor Who, The Office), and Kristen Johnston (Leanne, 3rd Rock From the Sun) are featured in heavily recurring roles.

Created by executive producer Joel Church-Cooper (Brockmire), Going Dutch is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios and is distributed by Fox Entertainment Global. Church-Cooper and executive producer Hilary Winston are co-showrunners for season two. Denis Leary and Jack Leary are executive producers through their production company, Amoeba.

