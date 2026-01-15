Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Going Dutch

Going Dutch Returns Tonight! Our S02E01: "The Laser's Edge" Preview

FOX's Denis Leary and Taylor Misiak-starring Going Dutch returns tonight! Here's our preview for Season 2 Episode 1: "The Laser's Edge."

Welcome to the kick-off of our preview of the second season of FOX and Showrunners Joel Church-Cooper & Hilary Winston's Denis Leary and Taylor Misiak-starring Going Dutch. And what better way for the hit military comedy series to return than with some intense action – of the laser tag type? Along with an overview for S02E01: "The Laser's Edge," we also have an official image gallery and several special features spotlighting the cast as they get you set for what's to come.

Going Dutch Season 2 Episode 1: "The Laser's Edge" Preview

Going Dutch Season 2 Episode 1: "The Laser's Edge" – At Stroopsdorf's new training site, General Davidson and his soldiers go to war against The Colonel and his troops in an intense battle of laser tag combat. Meanwhile, Captain Maggie avoids third-wheeling Major Shah and Celeste.

In FOX's Going Dutch, the arrogant, loudmouth U.S. Army Colonel Patrick Quinn (Denis Leary, The Moodys, Rescue Me) — after an epically unfiltered rant — is reassigned to the Netherlands, where he is punished with a command position at the least strategic army base in the world, notable for its Michelin Star-commissary, top-notch bowling alley, lavender-infused laundry and the best (and only) fromagerie in the U.S. Armed Forces. Surrounded by a diverse group of military misfits, the colonel tries to reinstate discipline and professionalism with the help of the base's previous interim leader, who just happens to be his estranged daughter (Taylor Misiak, Dave).

The series also stars Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest, Community), Laci Mosely (iCarly, Lopez vs. Lopez), and Hal Cumpston (The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Nine Perfect Strangers). Joe Morton (Scandal, Our Kind of People), Catherine Tate (Doctor Who, The Office), and Kristen Johnston (Leanne, 3rd Rock From the Sun) are featured in heavily recurring roles.

Created by executive producer Joel Church-Cooper (Brockmire), Going Dutch is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios and is distributed by Fox Entertainment Global. Church-Cooper and executive producer Hilary Winston are co-showrunners for season two. Denis Leary and Jack Leary are executive producers through their production company, Amoeba.

