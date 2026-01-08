Posted in: CBS, Current News, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Golden Eve, golden globes

Golden Eve Preview: Golden Globes Special Event Honors Mirren, Parker

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET, here's our preview for CBS's' Golden Eve: The Golden Globes Honor Helen Mirren & Sarah Jessica Parker.

With the big awards ceremony set to hit screens this Sunday, CBS and the Golden Globes are kicking off the party early with Golden Eve: The Golden Globes Honor Helen Mirren & Sarah Jessica Parker. Kicking off tonight at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+ in the U.S., the one-hour special will honor Helen Mirren, recipient of the 2026 Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Sarah Jessica Parker, recipient of the 2026 Carol Burnett Award, ahead of the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. Here's a look at who is set to present, what you should know about Mirren's and Parker's respective work, a trio of sneak peeks, and more.

The inaugural "Golden Eve" special features Harrison Ford, who will present to Mirren, with special appearances from last year's Cecil B. DeMille and Carol Burnett Award recipients, Viola Davis and Ted Danson, as well as Carol Burnett, Colman Domingo, Kristin Davis, Tessa Thompson, and Vin Diesel.

What Can You Tell Me About Sarah Jessica Parker? An Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actor and producer, Parker has captivated audiences for decades with her creative versatility, cultural influence, and enduring contributions to the arts. Best known for her iconic portrayal of Carrie Bradshaw in HBO's groundbreaking series Sex and the City and hit sequel And Just Like That, Parker's Golden Globe-winning performances have helped redefine women's representation on television and continue to inspire new generations of viewers and creators alike. Beyond her defining television achievements, Parker's acclaimed career spans film, stage, and production. Her diverse filmography includes Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2, The Family Stone, Failure to Launch, The First Wives Club, Ed Wood, and Mars Attacks!, among many other notable films.

What Can You Tell Me About Helen Mirren? With a career spanning more than six decades, Mirren has delivered a remarkable body of work across stage, film, and television. Her portrayals of iconic figures, including her Golden Globe-winning performance as Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen, as well as Elizabeth I and Losing Chase, and her fearless versatility have earned her global recognition. The Oscar, Emmy, SAG, BAFTA, and Tony Award-winning actress was appointed a Dame of the British Empire in 2003 in recognition of her artistic achievements.

What Can You Tell Me About the Cecil B. DeMille Award? First created in 1952 and honoring the eponymous director, the Cecil B. DeMille Award has been bestowed on 69 honorees drawn from Hollywood's greatest and most iconic talents, including Barbra Streisand, Jack Warner, Oprah Winfrey, Robert Redford, Sidney Poitier, Viola Davis, and Walt Disney.

What Can You Tell Me About the Carol Burnett Award? Created in 2019 and initially awarded to its namesake, the Carol Burnett Award is presented to an honoree who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off screen. The recipient is selected based on their body of work and the lasting impact of their television career achievements on both the industry and audiences. Past recipients include Ellen DeGeneres, Norman Lear, Ryan Murphy, and Ted Danson.

