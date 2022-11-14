Good Night, And Good Luck: AMC Adapting Clooney Film for TV Series

One of the most critically-acclaimed journalism biopics in George Clooney's Good Night, and Good Luck will be getting adapted for TV series courtesy of AMC Networks. It will be one of three film-to-TV projects the company may adopt for its cable network or its streamer counterpart AMC+ opening a writers' room as part of its scripts-to-series model. Jonathan Glatzer, a writer/producer on series including AMC's Better Call Saul and HBO's Succession, will lead the room and serve as showrunner on the project.

Good Night, And Good Luck is one of three projects along with Seconds, a gender-bend reimagining of the 1966 Rock Hudson-starred film, and the psychological horror story The Devil in Silver envisioned as the first installment in a potential anthology franchise. AMC already commissioned Invitation to a Bonfire and Demascus to series in 2021. The Clooney black-and-white film told the story between CBS journalist Edward R. Murrow (David Straithairn) and U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy over the latter's House Un-American Activities Committee, a broad investigation of citizens accused of communist ties. Co-written by Grant Heslov, the six-time Oscar-nominated film also starred Clooney, Robert Downey Jr., Patricia Clarkson, and Frank Langella.

The series version of Good Night, And Good Luck will be an origin story of the conflict centered around the newsmen and women who worked alongside Murrow amid a post-war climate of fear and hysteria. It will follow Sy Steingartner, a young cameraman for Murrow's See It Now, who is forced to juggle his admiration for Murrow with his ambition. With the CBS brass pushing an anti-Communist Loyalty Oath on Murrow and his staff, Steingartner has an opportunity to rise straight to the top, but only by betraying his mentor in the process. With wit and keen observation, the series confronts how we respond to chaos and the values that pull us through. The drama will go to six episodes if ordered into a series and will be produced by AMC Studios with Clooney and Heslov's Smokehouse, Participant, and 2929 Productions. Deadline Hollywood.