Live-Action Skeletor Returns for Mattel's Masters of the Universe Line

Skeletor is back, and no, not the classic villain from your childhood past, but the horror from 1987. That is right, Mattel is revisiting the 1987 film Masters of the Universe starring Dolph Lungren and Frank Langella for their 7" Masterverse line. This chaotic live-action film was nothing that fans were expecting, but it is a part of the Masters of the Universe history. Some might call this nostalgia, and Mattel is bringing Skeletor back to life with a brand new figure capturing all the screen-accurate detail you want. This villain comes with a soft goods cape, 30 points of articulation, as well as iconic film-accurate weapons like Havoc Staff, sword, and the cosmic key. If you love this, then be sure to check out the live-action He-Man figure here, which also comes that does include a classic He-Man head sculpt. Mattel is really expanding their 7" Masterverse line, and I love that they are plenty of lore to capture throughout the history of the MOTU franchise to explore. Masters of the Universe 1987 Masterverse Deluxe Skeletor is priced at $34.99, set for an October 2022 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

The Masters of the Universe 1987 Movie Skeletor is Back!

"This Masterverse Skeletor is a deluxe action figure inspired by the 1987 movie, Masters of the Universe. Skeletor stands 7 inches tall and is designed with a high level of detail fans will love. The villain figure has 30 points of articulation and comes with swappable heads and hands and multiple accessories for epic storytelling and displays! Makes a addition to any MOTU collection. Colors and decorations may vary. It's a thrilling time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to discover the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and so much more!"