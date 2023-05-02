Good Omens 2: Neil Gaiman Clarifies Series' WGA Strike Status Neil Gaiman took to Twitter to clarify the status of Amazon's Good Omens 2 now that the writers' strike is officially underway.

What a difference only four days make! The last time we checked in with Neil Gaiman to see how things are progressing with Amazon's Michael Sheen & David Tennant-starring sequel season to Gaiman & the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch (otherwise known as Good Omens 2), Gaiman was sharing how the streaming series keeps Pratchett's memory alive and dropping a clue to what the source material would be for a potential third season. Now? We're less than 24 hours into a strike called by the Writers Guild of America (WGA), and everything is beginning to start grinding to a haul until the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) reach a new labor agreement. That means that a lot of folks were wondering how that would impact Good Omens 2 moving forward – and Gaiman had an answer for that very question.

Here's a look at Gaiman's tweet clarifying the second season's status in terms of the writers' strike from earlier today. And while we're glad that the series was finished before everything went to holy hell, it would royally suck not having Gaiman out there to promote the season. It would just feel… wrong:

I'm in the Writers Guild of America. I wish this wasn't happening and support it absolutely. When I wake up tomorrow I'll be on strike. (To forestall the inevitable questions, Good Omens 2 is completed and handed in. Although I may not be able to promote it as I had hoped.) https://t.co/sc64H4bm5E — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) May 2, 2023

Good Omens Season 2 will be out this summer. It's all done and dusted. https://t.co/WXvOaaitEM — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) May 2, 2023

When the story continues, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back into their easy-living lives among the mortals populating London's Soho. But when an unexpected messenger presents them with a surprising mystery, the game's afoot once more for our duo. "Oh, it's wonderful. It's so much fun," Gaiman responded when asked how the sequel season was shaping up during an interview with Rolling Stone. "Partly because I learned so much. The first time you do something, you just learn how to do it, and then you can start to play. So when I wrote and made Good Omens, I was learning, how do you do a 'Good Omens'? I think there's this thing in my head, but how does it work? I feel like Good Omens season one was 'Chopsticks.' This is much more me getting to the whole orchestra."

Tennant and Sheen are joined by Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda, Shelley Conn, Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Niamh Walsh, Dame Siân Phillips, Tim Downie, Pete Firman, Andi Osho, Alex Norton, Ty Tennant, and Peter Davison. Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand will not be returning as Satan and God, respectively. Gaiman will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner with director Douglas Mackinnon. Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' Head of Comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore co-writing alongside Gaiman. Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia are set to produce Good Omens 2.