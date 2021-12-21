Good Omens 2: Neil Gaiman Feeds Into Our Doughnuts Obsession

So the last time we checked in with BBC Studios & Amazon Prime's Good Omens 2 (the sequel series to Neil Gaiman and Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch), we were learning that Jon Hamm (Mad Men) was set to return, with a number of new & familiar faces joinging him. Now we're checking in on that aspect of production that doesn't get nearly as much coverage as it should. Of course, we're talking about food- and in the case, doughnuts. Because Gaiman was kind enough to share a look at the delicious-looking stash of doughnuts for the GO2 crew from Tantrum Doughnuts, home of the handmade doughnuts and more (check out their site here). Now there are two reasons why we're reporting this. First, because we like showing off the personal, day-to-day aspects of a productions. Second, we can hear our stomachs grumbling as we right this so a hunger for sweet treats is definitely our muse, also. Because we love doughnuts. A lot. Probably more than we should. So if anyone wants to express us a Caramel Apple Pie, an Almond Glaze Buttermilk "Old Fashioned," or a Milk 'n Cookies, please know that it will be righteously appreciated. For now, feel free to drool…

Joining Tennant, Sheen, and Hamm, Paul Adeyefa (Bancroft, Ransom), Michael McKean (This Is Spinal Tap, Better Call Saul), Gloria Obianyo (Dune, High Life), Miranda Richardson (Stronger, Rams), Maggie Service (Quiz, Red Dwarf XI), Reece Shearsmith (Inside No. 9, The League of Gentlemen), Nina Sosanya (Red Joan, Killing Eve, Last Tango in Halifax, Screw), Doon Mackichan (Toast), and Gloria Obianyo (Dune). New additions to the cast include new angels Liz Carr (Devs) as Saraqael and Quelin Sepulveda (Havoc) as Muriel, with Shelley Conn (Bridgerton) on board as a "key character from Hell."

Gaiman will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner with director Douglas Mackinnon. Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' Head of Comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore co-writing alongside Gaiman. Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia are set to produce. "'Good Omens 2' just would not be the same without the astonishing Jon Hamm as Gabriel, everyone's worst boss," said Gaiman in a statement when news of Hamm's return was first announced. "The story that Terry Pratchett and I created all those years ago continues to take us from London's Soho into Heaven and Hell. It's a delight for me to bring back characters we loved (or hated) and bring in new characters, from the shiniest top floors of Heaven to the dankest basements of Hell, to love (or to hate, or to love to hate or hate to love). All of them are part of the strange and unusually beloved family of 'Good Omens.'"

Mackinnon added: "I couldn't be happier that Jon has come back to do more 'Good Omens' as the Archangel Gabriel, who is second in command in Heaven. He joins us nearly halfway through production when we have already welcomed to the 'Good Omens 2' family familiar faces in familiar roles, familiar faces in unfamiliar roles, and unfamiliar faces in unfamiliar roles. We also have an unfamiliar face in a familiar role."