Good Omens 3 Now 1 Episode; Neil Gaiman Not Involved with Production

Reports are that Prime Video's Good Omens 3 will be one 90-minute episode, with Neil Gaiman not involved in the production moving forward.

Reports are that the third and final season of Prime Video's David Tennant and Michael Sheen-starring adaptation of Neil Gaiman & the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens will no longer be a season but will consist of one 90-minute episode/movie. Variety reports that production is expected to resume in Scotland in early 2025 without Gaiman's involvement. According to a source in the report, Gaiman has contributed to the series finale but will not be involved with the episode once production gets underway and will not be listed as an executive producer on the finale. In July 2024, Tortoise Media released the podcast Master: The Allegations Against Neil Gaiman, which included assault allegations against the author. Gaiman has denied the allegations.

Good Omens 3: David Tennant on Wrapping Series

Back in May of this year, while speaking with BAFTA Television Awards Red Carpet host Michelle Visage, Tennant had a few things to share about the upcoming third and final season. Asked about the status of the Prime Video series, Tennant reaffirmed at that time that a January 2025 filming start was still on track. When Visage joked that the final season would also bring an end to Sheen's kisses, Tennant responded by adding that there may be a few more on the way in Good Omens 3 – he just doesn't know quite yet: "Well, you don't know how many we've got lined up for Series Three. I mean, neither do I, to be honest."

As for what it's been like for him to film the series adaptation, Tennant spoke highly of the experience. "Deeply joyous. It's deeply joyous. I mean, mainly because I get to hang out with Michael [Sheen] every day. And talk nonsense, and they're great scripts, and it's just a brilliant, kind of mad, crazy world/ So, I love it, yeah," he explained. Here's a look at the BAFTA Television Awards Red Carpet livestream – with the interview with Tennant kicking in at around the 51:40 mark:

