Good Times Official Trailer Previews Animated Take on Classic Sitcom

Set for April 12th, check out the official trailer for Showrunner Ranada Shepard and EPs Seth MacFarlane & the late Norman Lear's Good Times.

Last week, Netflix's April 2024 trailer offered us a quick look at what's to come with Showrunner Ranada Shepard's (Born Again Virgin) animated reimagining of the classic sitcom Good Times. Executive produced by Seth MacFarlane (American Dad!, The Orville) and the late television icon Norman Lear, the streaming series is an edgy, irreverent reimagining of the TV classic through the eyes of a new generation of the Evans family as they look to keep their heads above water in a Chicago housing project. Now, we're getting our best look yet at the animated series via an official trailer, a key art poster & new preview images – and we are definitely liking what we're seeing.

Netflix's Good Times stars J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) & Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) as Reggie and Beverly Evans, the heads of the household. Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live, The Blackening) plays their teenage artist son, Junior. Marsai Martin (Black-ish, Little) plays their activist daughter, Grey. Slink Johnson (Black Jesus) voices their drug-dealing infant son, Dalvin. Series writer Rashida "Sheedz" Olayiwola (Jury Duty) plays Beverly's enterprising best friend, Lashes by Lisa. Lear, Venus DeMilo Thomas, and Jessica Mikayla also lend their voices. Now, here's a look at the newest set of preview images – with the animated series set to hit Netflix on April 12th.

Running for six seasons on CBS, from 1974-1979, the Mike Evans and Eric Monte-created series was developed and executive produced by Lear. Starting as a spinoff of Lear's sitcom Maude (which was a spinoff of All in the Family), the series was television's first African-American two-parent family sitcom. Focusing on the day-to-day lives of Florida and James Evans and their three children in inner-city Chicago, Good Times starred John Amos, Esther Rolle, Ja'net Dubois, Ralph Carter, Jimmie Walker, Bern Nadette Stanis, Janet Jackson, and more.

Lear's Act III Productions, Curry's Unanimous Media, MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door, and Sony Pictures TV developed the project, with Shepard and Carl Jones serving as executive producers, alongside Lear & Brent Miller from Act III Productions, Stephen Curry, Erick Peyton & Jeron Smith via Unanimous, and MacFarlane & Erica Huggins via Fuzzy Door. Sony Pictures Television produces.

