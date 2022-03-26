GOTG Holiday Special Intros "More Than One Great New MCU Character"

Fans looking forward to James Gunn's upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special for Disney+ (first announced in December 2020) definitely liked what Gunn had to say in a recent interview. Describing it as "totally ridiculous," Gunn went on to call the streaming special "the greatest thing I've ever done in my life." Earlier today, Gunn clarified his comments for those who love Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad, standing by his excitement for what's to come this holiday season while also asking for some understanding when it comes to the heartfelt "hyperbole" he engages in with the project that's currently in front of him. "I did say it. But I'm prone to hyperbole & usually think the current thing I'm working on is the best thing I've ever done," Gunn wrote in a tweet response. "That said I really do love it & think people are going to be very happy this Christmas with what we're creating." But what really caught our eye was his response to a question about the GotG special just being a "fun ride" or if a new character will be introduced. Well, not only did Gunn confirm that a new character would be introduced but that "more than one great new MCU character will be introduced." Start the speculation in the comments section below (we're still holding our for Mark Hamill as the MCU's Santa Claus).

In the past, Gunn emphasized that this will be a "TV special" and not a short film- and for those of you thinking "Star Wars Holiday Special," you should know that Gunn loved it when he was a kid (so did we). The concept behind the special is something that Gunn had written up as a treatment "years ago" but finished the script in April 2021. As for when the in-canon special will take place on the GotG timeline, it will be set before Thor: Love and Thunder and between Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 & Vol. 3. And then in an interview with Collider in support of The Suicide Squad, Gunn explained further why when it airs (and where it sits on the timeline) matters as well as first revealing his plan to film it during GotG3 filming.

"It's in-canon, it's about the Guardians, you're gonna learn stuff that you need to learn before Volume 3, and it's great I'm really happy with it," he explained. Gunn is also going to double-up on production, with the special filmed at the same time as the film. "I'm gonna film it at the same time as the movie. I'm using a lot of the same sets, the same actors obviously, so we're filming simultaneously with the film but it's gonna have to be edited and finished sooner," Gunn revealed.