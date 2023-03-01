Gotham Knights: Doug Bradley as Joe Chill; New Preview Images Released Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux & Natalie Abrams' Gotham Knights has cast Doug Bradley ("Hellraiser" films) as Joe Chill; new preview images.

Now that we're less than two weeks away from the series premiere of Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux & Natalie Abrams' Batman universe-set Gotham Knights, we have some very cool casting news to pass along before we look at the preview images & overview released for the series premiere. Doug Bradley ("Hellraiser" film franchise) has joined the cast in a role that is at the core of the Batman legend – Joe Chill, the man who murdered Bruce Wayne's parents. After spending fifty years on death row, Chill is finally scheduled to be executed. But before that happens, Chill has some secrets to spill. "When casting the iconic role of Joe Chill, arguably the man who created Batman, there was only one name we considered – Doug Bradley. We needed an actor with the kind of gravitas that would do justice to such a seminal character in DC Comics canon," said Fiveash, Stoteraux & Abrams in a statement. "And who better to embody the role of the classic Gotham fiend than the man whose legendary portrayal of another classic fiend – Pinhead in the 'Hellraiser' franchise – continues to terrify generations of horror fans?" Now, here's a look at what's ahead:

The CW's Gotham Knights: What & Who You Need To Know

Written by Fiveash, Stoteraux, and Abrams, The CW's upcoming Gotham Knights picks up in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne's murder, with his rebellious adopted son forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. As the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places, as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors… known as the Gotham Knights. Fallon Smythe (Grown-ish), Tyler DiChiara (Relish), Olivia Rose Keegan (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Navia Robinson (Raven's Home), Oscar Morgan (Master of the Air), Misha Collins (Supernatural), Anna Lore (All American), Rahart Adams (Foursome) Lauren Stamile (Complications), and Damon Dayoub (Stitchers) star. In addition, real-life married couple Ethan Embry and Sunny Mabry have joined the cast as Arthur and Crystal Brown.

Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Morgan) is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman's enemies: Duela (Keegan), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row (Smythe), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row (DiChiara), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Collins) and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies, including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Lore) and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Robinson). But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors, known as… the Gotham Knights.

Smythe's Harper Row: streetwise, acerbic, and often underestimated, the blue-haired bisexual is a gifted engineer who can fix anything. But what Harper wants most of all is to repair the broken lives of her and her brother, Cullen, the only person she trusts. After years of hiding his true self from an abusive parent, DiChiara's transgender teen Cullen Row is tired of being polite and agreeable. Clever and adept at reading human nature, Cullen is ready to fight his own battles. Dashing with a swagger, Collins' Harvey Dent is Gotham's charismatic, hard-charging District Attorney. With a rigid sense of right and wrong, Harvey's idealism and his single-minded quest for justice will ironically and tragically transform him into one of Gotham's most feared supervillains, Two-Face. Lore's Stephanie Brown is someone whose sarcasm is matched only by her intellect. She was raised on a steady diet of brain teasers and puzzles and honed her skills to become a formidable coder.

Confident and charismatic, Adams' Brody has the brains and the looks — and he knows it. However, his entitled attitude covers his insecurity and jealousy of anyone who rivals him. Dayoub's Lincoln March is a charismatic, self-made industrialist with designs on becoming Gotham's next mayor; the only thing more important to Lincoln than his legacy is the power he wields as one of the city's elite. Old-money elegant, Stamile's Rebecca plays the dutiful "Good Wife" to her business mogul husband. A caring and supportive mother, one would never know she's trapped in an unhappy marriage. Embry's Arthur is the meticulous and eccentric host of a 'Jeopardy'-like game show… and always the smartest person in the room. Arthur keeps a squeaky-clean image for the public, with his dark side as Gotham criminal Cluemaster going to great lengths to protect his appearance. Mabry's Crystal enjoys being the wife of a local celebrity, though a natural, camera-ready charmer herself. But, as those closest to her know, Crystal is warm and kind one minute and suddenly cold the next because she's struggling with a secret addiction that threatens to ruin her happy home.

Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Fiveash and Stoteraux exec produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden. Abrams is also a co-executive producer, while Danny Cannon directed and executive produced the pilot. The series is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.