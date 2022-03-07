Gotham Knights: Fallon Smythe & Tyler DiChiara Join The CW Pilot

Fallon Smythe (Grown-ish) and Tyler DiChiara (Relish) have joined the cast of The CW's Gotham Knights pilot from Chad Fiveash & James Stoteraux (Batwoman EPs) and Batwoman executive story editor Natalie Abrams as series regulars. Based on Bob Kane & Bill Finger's DC Comics' characters (though not related to The CW's Batwoman or Warner Bros' upcoming videogame), the pilot takes place in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder. His rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the… Gotham Knights.

With principal photography set to begin this April, Smythe has been tapped for the role of Harper Row. Streetwise, acerbic, and often underestimated, the blue-haired bisexual is a gifted engineer who can fix anything. But what Harper wants most of all is to repair the broken lives of her and her brother, Cullen, the only person she trusts. After years of hiding his true self from an abusive parent, DiChiara's transgender teen Cullen Row is tired of being polite and agreeable. Clever and adept at reading human nature, Cullen is ready to fight his own battles. Here's a look at the initial logo and production key art for the series that Gotham writer, director, executive producer & composer Danny Cannon posted via Instagram last month:

"It started with a Post-It on my computer that I've looked at pretty much every day for the last two years. And now it's something. And I could not be more excited. THANK YOU to [Chad Fiveash] & [James Stoteraux] for being incredible partners-in-crime. And THANK YOU to [Greg Berlanti], [Sarah Schechter], [Jonathan Gabay] & David Madden, WB and CW for believing in us and in #GothamKnights! Crossing fingers for the future! And another THANK YOU to all my family and friends who have been so patient, loving and supportive throughout this process, particularly my wife [Lesley Goldberg]. I couldn't do any of this without you. xo," Abrams wrote over the course of three tweets to accompany the Post-It note. Here's a look:

Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Fiveash & Stoteraux executive produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden. Abrams also serves as a co-executive producer, with Danny Cannon directing & executive producing the pilot.

