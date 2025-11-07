Posted in: CBS, Music, Peacock, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Grammy Awards, Grammys

Grammy Awards Nominees: Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny Score Big

Here are the nominees for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 1, 2026, with Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and more scoring big.

Article Summary Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, and Bad Bunny were some of the artists set for the 68th Grammy Awards with multiple nods each.

The 2026 Grammy Awards air live Feb. 1 from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on CBS and Paramount+.

Major categories include Record, Album, and Song of the Year, plus Best New Artist and Producer honors.

Eligibility spans releases from Aug. 31, 2024, to Aug. 30, 2025; final Grammy voting runs in late 2025.

We got the heads-up earlier this year that the 68th Annual Grammy Awards would be returning to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena for a live event set to air/stream on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. Now, we're learning who will be looking to walk away with the hardware that night, with a rundown of the nominations. So, who pulled in the big numbers? We've got Kendrick Lamar (9), Cirkut (7), Jack Antonoff (7), Lady Gaga (7), Bad Bunny (6), Leon Thomas (6), Sabrina Carpenter (6), Serban Ghenea (6), Andrew Watt (5), Clipse (5), Doechii (5), Sounwave (5), SZA (5), Turnstile (5), and Tyler, The Creator (5). This year's eligibility period includes recordings released between August 31, 2024, and August 30, 2025. The final round of Grammy Awards voting to determine Grammy winners will take place from December 12, 2025, to January 5, 2026.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards Nominees

Here's a sample of who was nominated this year in 12 fields and 95 categories. A complete list is available on The Recording Academy's main Grammy Awards website.

Record Of The Year

"DtMF" – Bad Bunny

"Manchild" – Sabrina Carpenter

"Anxiety" – Doechii

"WILDFLOWER" – Billie Eilish

"Abracadabra" – Lady Gaga

"luther" – Kendrick Lamar With SZA

"The Subway" – Chappell Roan

"APT." – ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

Album Of The Year

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Bad Bunny

SWAG – Justin Bieber

Man's Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

MAYHEM – Lady Gaga

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

MUTT – Leon Thomas

CHROMAKOPIA – Tyler, The Creator

Song Of The Year

"Abracadabra" – Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

"Anxiety" – Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

"APT." – Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, songwriters (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars)

"DtMF" – Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

"Golden [From "KPop Demon Hunters"]" – EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

"luther" – Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)

"Manchild" – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

"WILDFLOWER" – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marias

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Defying Gravity" – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

"Golden [From "KPop Demon Hunters"]" – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI

"Gabriela" – KATSEYE

"APT." – ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

"30 for 30" – SZA With Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Vocal Album

SWAG – Justin Bieber

Man's Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful – Miley Cyrus

MAYHEM – Lady Gaga

I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2) – Teddy Swims

Best Dance Pop Recording

"Bluest Flame" – Selena Gomez & benny blanco

"Abracadabra" – Lady Gaga

"Midnight Sun" – Zara Larsson

"Just Keep Watching (From "F1® The Movie")" – Tate McRae

"Illegal" – PinkPantheress

Best Rock Song

"As Alive as You Need Me to Be" – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

"Caramel" – Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)

"Glum" – Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)

"NEVER ENOUGH" – Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

"Zombie" – Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (YUNGBLUD)

Best Alternative Music Album

SABLE, fABLE – Bon Iver

Songs Of A Lost World – The Cure

DON'T TAP THE GLASS – Tyler, The Creator

moisturizer – Wet Leg

Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party – Hayley Williams

Best R&B Performance

"YUKON" – Justin Bieber

"It Depends" – Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

"Folded" – Kehlani

"MUTT (Live From NPR's Tiny Desk)" – Leon Thomas

"Heart Of A Woman" – Summer Walker

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

GLORIOUS – GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly – JID

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

CHROMAKOPIA – Tyler, The Creator

Best Country Solo Performance

"Nose On The Grindstone" – Tyler Childers

"Good News" – Shaboozey

"Bad As I Used To Be [From "F1® The Movie"]" – Chris Stapleton

"I Never Lie" – Zach Top

"Somewhere Over Laredo" – Lainey Wilson

Best Americana Album

BIG MONEY – Jon Batiste

Bloom – Larkin Poe

Last Leaf On The Tree – Willie Nelson

So Long Little Miss Sunshine – Molly Tuttle

Middle – Jesse Welles

Best Latin Pop Album

Cosa Nuestra – Rauw Alejandro

BOGOTÁ (DELUXE) – Andrés Cepeda

Tropicoqueta – KAROL G

Cancionera – Natalia Lafourcade

¿Y ahora qué? – Alejandro Sanz

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

How To Train Your Dragon – John Powell, composer

Severance: Season 2 – Theodore Shapiro, composer

Sinners – Ludwig Göransson, composer

Wicked – John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers

The Wild Robot – Kris Bowers, composer

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!