Grammy Awards Nominees: Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny Score Big
Here are the nominees for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 1, 2026, with Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and more scoring big.
Article Summary
- Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, and Bad Bunny were some of the artists set for the 68th Grammy Awards with multiple nods each.
- The 2026 Grammy Awards air live Feb. 1 from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on CBS and Paramount+.
- Major categories include Record, Album, and Song of the Year, plus Best New Artist and Producer honors.
- Eligibility spans releases from Aug. 31, 2024, to Aug. 30, 2025; final Grammy voting runs in late 2025.
We got the heads-up earlier this year that the 68th Annual Grammy Awards would be returning to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena for a live event set to air/stream on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. Now, we're learning who will be looking to walk away with the hardware that night, with a rundown of the nominations. So, who pulled in the big numbers? We've got Kendrick Lamar (9), Cirkut (7), Jack Antonoff (7), Lady Gaga (7), Bad Bunny (6), Leon Thomas (6), Sabrina Carpenter (6), Serban Ghenea (6), Andrew Watt (5), Clipse (5), Doechii (5), Sounwave (5), SZA (5), Turnstile (5), and Tyler, The Creator (5). This year's eligibility period includes recordings released between August 31, 2024, and August 30, 2025. The final round of Grammy Awards voting to determine Grammy winners will take place from December 12, 2025, to January 5, 2026.
The 68th Annual Grammy Awards Nominees
Here's a sample of who was nominated this year in 12 fields and 95 categories. A complete list is available on The Recording Academy's main Grammy Awards website.
Record Of The Year
"DtMF" – Bad Bunny
"Manchild" – Sabrina Carpenter
"Anxiety" – Doechii
"WILDFLOWER" – Billie Eilish
"Abracadabra" – Lady Gaga
"luther" – Kendrick Lamar With SZA
"The Subway" – Chappell Roan
"APT." – ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
Album Of The Year
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Bad Bunny
SWAG – Justin Bieber
Man's Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
MAYHEM – Lady Gaga
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
MUTT – Leon Thomas
CHROMAKOPIA – Tyler, The Creator
Song Of The Year
"Abracadabra" – Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
"Anxiety" – Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)
"APT." – Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, songwriters (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars)
"DtMF" – Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)
"Golden [From "KPop Demon Hunters"]" – EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)
"luther" – Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)
"Manchild" – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
"WILDFLOWER" – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best New Artist
Olivia Dean
KATSEYE
The Marias
Addison Rae
sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Dan Auerbach
Cirkut
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Veltz
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Defying Gravity" – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
"Golden [From "KPop Demon Hunters"]" – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI
"Gabriela" – KATSEYE
"APT." – ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
"30 for 30" – SZA With Kendrick Lamar
Best Pop Vocal Album
SWAG – Justin Bieber
Man's Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter
Something Beautiful – Miley Cyrus
MAYHEM – Lady Gaga
I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2) – Teddy Swims
Best Dance Pop Recording
"Bluest Flame" – Selena Gomez & benny blanco
"Abracadabra" – Lady Gaga
"Midnight Sun" – Zara Larsson
"Just Keep Watching (From "F1® The Movie")" – Tate McRae
"Illegal" – PinkPantheress
Best Rock Song
"As Alive as You Need Me to Be" – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)
"Caramel" – Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)
"Glum" – Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)
"NEVER ENOUGH" – Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
"Zombie" – Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (YUNGBLUD)
Best Alternative Music Album
SABLE, fABLE – Bon Iver
Songs Of A Lost World – The Cure
DON'T TAP THE GLASS – Tyler, The Creator
moisturizer – Wet Leg
Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party – Hayley Williams
Best R&B Performance
"YUKON" – Justin Bieber
"It Depends" – Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
"Folded" – Kehlani
"MUTT (Live From NPR's Tiny Desk)" – Leon Thomas
"Heart Of A Woman" – Summer Walker
Best Rap Album
Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
GLORIOUS – GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly – JID
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
CHROMAKOPIA – Tyler, The Creator
Best Country Solo Performance
"Nose On The Grindstone" – Tyler Childers
"Good News" – Shaboozey
"Bad As I Used To Be [From "F1® The Movie"]" – Chris Stapleton
"I Never Lie" – Zach Top
"Somewhere Over Laredo" – Lainey Wilson
Best Americana Album
BIG MONEY – Jon Batiste
Bloom – Larkin Poe
Last Leaf On The Tree – Willie Nelson
So Long Little Miss Sunshine – Molly Tuttle
Middle – Jesse Welles
Best Latin Pop Album
Cosa Nuestra – Rauw Alejandro
BOGOTÁ (DELUXE) – Andrés Cepeda
Tropicoqueta – KAROL G
Cancionera – Natalia Lafourcade
¿Y ahora qué? – Alejandro Sanz
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
How To Train Your Dragon – John Powell, composer
Severance: Season 2 – Theodore Shapiro, composer
Sinners – Ludwig Göransson, composer
Wicked – John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers
The Wild Robot – Kris Bowers, composer