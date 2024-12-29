Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Grammy Awards, Grammys

Grammy Greats: The Most Memorable Moments Preview/Viewing Guide

Check out a preview/viewing guide for CBS's Grammy Greats: The Most Memorable Moments, featuring Dua Lipa, LL Cool J, Keith Urban, and more.

Following up on Friday night's look at the stories behind a number of "Song of the Year" winners, CBS returns on Sunday night with Grammy Greats: The Most Memorable Moments (airing from 9 pm to 11 pm ET/PT). Co-hosted by Jimmy Jam and Gayle King, the two-hour special celebrates some of the most memorable moments in Grammy Awards history. Combining new interviews with previously aired performances, iconic artist duets, and a behind-the-scenes look at how the Grammy team deals with unexpected events, "Grammy Greats" is a celebration of the music magic that's been over the years during music's biggest night.

Who Can We Expect to See During CBS's "Grammy Greats: The Most Memorable Moments"? Jam and King will be joined by Dua Lipa, St. Vincent, Annie Lennox, Luke Combs, LL Cool J, Keith Urban, Jennifer Hudson, Brandi Carlile, Joni Mitchell, Bonnie Raitt, Elton John, Melissa Etheridge, and Ricky Martin.

Do You Have a Preview For CBS's "Grammy Greats: The Most Memorable Moments"? We're so glad you asked because we have an image gallery of some of the artists you will be seeing and hearing from over the course of two hours – here's a look at what you can expect:

