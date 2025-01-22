Posted in: Disney XD, streaming, TV, Twitch | Tagged: Alex Hirsch, Gravity Falls
Gravity Falls Team Brings In Big Money for LA Wildfire Relief/Recovery
Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch shared the amount raised for LA wildfire relief/recovery between the draw-a-thon and the art auction.
Last week, Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch, stars Kristen Schaal (Mabel Pines) and Jason Ritter (Dipper Pines), Matt Braly, director and storyboard artist, and Joe Pitt, director and character designer, hosted the "Big Charity Draw-a-Thon," a live-streaming event to help raise funds to assist those impacted by the Southern California windstorms and wildfires (with monies raised heading to Wildfire Relief Fund 2025).
From improv drawings and big reveals about the beloved animated series to impromptu musical numbers (like Ritter's Dipper singing Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club") and more, the event was a huge success on a number of levels. We even got a chance to hear J. K. Simmons' Stanford Pines respond to all those "thirst" comments out there about him after fans blew past the the $50,000 goal line to receive a special message. Now, we're learning from Hirsch just how successful that event and the "Big Rare Cartoon Auction" (featuring art by Hirsch, James Baxter, Rebecca Sugar, Pat McHale, and Joe Pitt) were in terms of fundraising, with a grand total of $266,480 having been raised.
Here's a look at Hirsch sharing the good news about the monies raised for wildfire recovery and relief:
Here's a look/listen back at what Ford had to say about all of the lust that's out there waiting for him – and a huge thanks to Mystery Shack Lookback – A Gravity Falls Podcast for sharing the clips below. It's a great podcast that you should definitely be checking out (and maybe throw them some support along the way):
And here's a look at what Hirsch, Schaal, and Ritter had to share after the event, thanking everyone for donating and to let them know they appreciate the love and support – and to let them know of the amazing job they did raising funds: