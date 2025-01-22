Posted in: Disney XD, streaming, TV, Twitch | Tagged: Alex Hirsch, Gravity Falls

Gravity Falls Team Brings In Big Money for LA Wildfire Relief/Recovery

Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch shared the amount raised for LA wildfire relief/recovery between the draw-a-thon and the art auction.

Last week, Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch, stars Kristen Schaal (Mabel Pines) and Jason Ritter (Dipper Pines), Matt Braly, director and storyboard artist, and Joe Pitt, director and character designer, hosted the "Big Charity Draw-a-Thon," a live-streaming event to help raise funds to assist those impacted by the Southern California windstorms and wildfires (with monies raised heading to Wildfire Relief Fund 2025).

From improv drawings and big reveals about the beloved animated series to impromptu musical numbers (like Ritter's Dipper singing Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club") and more, the event was a huge success on a number of levels. We even got a chance to hear J. K. Simmons' Stanford Pines respond to all those "thirst" comments out there about him after fans blew past the the $50,000 goal line to receive a special message. Now, we're learning from Hirsch just how successful that event and the "Big Rare Cartoon Auction" (featuring art by Hirsch, James Baxter, Rebecca Sugar, Pat McHale, and Joe Pitt) were in terms of fundraising, with a grand total of $266,480 having been raised.

Here's a look at Hirsch sharing the good news about the monies raised for wildfire recovery and relief:

GUYS?!?! 🤯 After adding YOUR auction donations of 162k, our GRAND TOTAL is….$266,480 DOLLARS for wildfire victims!!!?!?! THANK YOU SO MUCH!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 (Just don't tell Grunkle Stan, the thought of "charity" gives him acid reflux) https://t.co/3POEZSpKBW pic.twitter.com/pR32DgGAql — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) January 22, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look/listen back at what Ford had to say about all of the lust that's out there waiting for him – and a huge thanks to Mystery Shack Lookback – A Gravity Falls Podcast for sharing the clips below. It's a great podcast that you should definitely be checking out (and maybe throw them some support along the way):

HQ VERSION!!@_AlexHirsch hired us to edit the audio of JK Simmons reading Ford thirst comments, enjoy in its proper glory! pic.twitter.com/H2fIp7Yvp4 — Mystery Shack Lookback – A Gravity Falls Podcast (@mysteryshackpod) January 17, 2025 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at what Hirsch, Schaal, and Ritter had to share after the event, thanking everyone for donating and to let them know they appreciate the love and support – and to let them know of the amazing job they did raising funds:

GUYS! Thanks to YOUR generous donations, our stream last night raised $90,000 DOLLARS for @gofundme's Wildfire Releif Fund!! THANK YOU from the bottom of the Pines Family's hearts!

I wonder if we can make it to 100k… 👀 https://t.co/6aWLcoP5Is pic.twitter.com/54ztBXYwnc — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) January 17, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Thank you for everyone who tuned in for the Gravity Falls Charity event last night. It meant the world to us to connect to such a beautiful community. Who knew @JasonRitter could sing that high? We raised $75,000 for victims of this disaster! Thank you! And you have to check out… https://t.co/IMCA3hoFU3 — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) January 17, 2025 Show Full Tweet

🥹honestly you guys are the best, what an absolutely lovely group of people. https://t.co/1UxtGuBzXs — Jason Ritter 🦋 (@JasonRitter) January 17, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!