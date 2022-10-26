Green Lantern Being Redeveloped, Set to Focus on John Stewart

While Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO Max remain committed to Greg Berlanti and his Warner Bros. TV-based Berlanti Productions' take on a Green Lantern series, The Hollywood Reporter is reporting this morning that the series is going through a ground-up refocusing that sees writer & showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith departing the project after having completed scripts for a full, 8-episode season (with Grahame-Smith reportedly choosing to depart after leadership changes at the multimedia company). The series will now focus on John Stewart and not on Guy Gardner (Finn Wittrock), Alan Scott (Jeremy Irvine), or the ensemble of Green Lanter Corps characters as originally envisioned. The decision comes not long after the departure of Walter Hamada from the film/television leadership position at Warner Bros. Discovery but is reportedly not connected with the recent news that James Gunn and Peter Safran are now set to lead film, TV and animation at DC Studios (think of them in terms of what Kevin Feige is doing over at Marvel Studios), with their roles not in play until the beginning of November.

The original 8-episode Green Lantern was set to span decades and galaxies- beginning on Earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott (Irvine), and in 1984, with cocky alpha male Guy Gardner (Wittrock) and half-alien Bree Jarta. Along the way, they will encounter a number of both new and familiar Lanterns: Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Sinestro, and Kilowog are also expected to appear. Lee Toland Krieger (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Superman & Lois) was set to helm the first two episodes. Berlanti, Guggenheim, and Grahame-Smith were set to executive produce alongside Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and David Katzenberg– with Elizabeth Hunter and Sara Saedi co-executive producing. No new logline for the redeveloped series has been released.