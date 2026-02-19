Posted in: ABC, Amazon Studios, HBO, TV | Tagged: Eric Dane

Grey's Anatomy, Euphoria Star, Actor Eric Dane Dead at Age 53

Eric Dane, star of ABC's Grey's Anatomy, HBO's Euphoria, Prime Video's Countdown, and more, has passed away at the age of 53.

Film and television star Eric Dane, known for his roles in ABC's Grey's Anatomy, HBO's Euphoria, and Prime Video's Countdown, has died at the age of 53. The actor was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig's disease) in 2025, with his family confirming his passing earlier today. With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world. Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he's received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time," read the statement.

Dane would begin his television career with a role in a 1991 episode of Saved by the Bell, and gather an impressively diverse body of work in film and television over the next 35 years. In 2005, he had a guest appearance as Dr. Mark Sloan ("McSteamy") in a second-season episode of Grey's Anatomy, which would go on to capture audiences and lead to his promotion to a series regular. In 2019, Dane would star as Cal Jacobs, the secretly bisexual father of Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), on HBO's Zendaya-starring Euphoria," demonstrating his versatility as an actor over the course of two seasons (Dane will appear during the third season).

In June 2025, Dane spoke with Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America about his health battle. "I wake up every day and I'm immediately reminded that this is happening. It's not a dream," he shared."I didn't really think anything of it at the time. I thought maybe I'd been texting too much or my hand was fatigued," he added later in the interview, sharing his first thoughts when he noticed the initial symptoms. "But a few weeks later, I noticed it had gotten a little worse, so I went and saw a hand specialist, who sent me to another hand specialist."

