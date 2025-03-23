Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Grosse Pointe Garden Society

Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Here's Our S01E05: "Pollination" Preview

Will a loose end unravel everything? Here's our preview of tonight's episode of NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society, S01E05: "Pollination."

Catherine's marriage takes a seductive twist, while Alice grapples with Brett's exploding love life.

Birdie's friendship faces a trial, amid unraveling secrets in this suburban garden club drama.

NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society explores dark secrets and scandals blooming beneath suburban perfection.

As you're about to see, there's a whole lot going on with Catherine (Aja Naomi King), Brett (Ben Rappaport), Alice (AnnaSophia Robb), and Birdie (Melissa Fumero) in their respective lives, and there's something that kinda jumps out as the headline when it comes to tonight's episode of Jenna Bans (Good Girls creator, EP) and Bill Krebs's (Good Girls EP) Grosse Pointe Garden Society. In the preview rundown that you're about to see, the official trailer alludes to a "loose end" from the night of the murder being revealed – and that's the kind of thing that could change all four of their worlds in a snap. Here's a look at the official overview, episode trailer, image gallery, and more for the S01E05: "Pollination."

Grosse Pointe Garden Society S01E05: "Pollination" Preview

Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 Episode 5: "Pollination" – Catherine's (Aja Naomi King) attempts to rebuild her marriage take a sexy turn; Brett's (Ben Rappaport) love life explodes as Alice (AnnaSophia Robb) struggles to make sense of their relationship; Birdie's (Melissa Fumero) friendship with Joel (Matthew Davis) is tested; a loose end is revealed from the night of the murder. Directed by Erin Feeley and written by Bridget Bedard, here's a look at what's ahead with tonight's episode:

The twisted soap opera-vibing drama spotlights four members of a suburban garden club who find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief, and a shared secret – a murder no one wants to talk about. As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above. NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society co-showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs also serve as writers and executive producers, with Casey Kyber also executive-producing. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

