Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Our S01E04: "Force of Nature" Preview

Here's a look at what's on tap for tonight's episode of NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Season 1 Episode 4: "Force of Nature."

Alice (AnnaSophia Robb) looks to Brett (Ben Rappaport) for relationship advice, Catherine (Aja Naomi King) deals with the fallout from her affair, and Birdie (Melissa Fumero) goes looking for retaliation. That's a lot for one episode of Jenna Bans (Good Girls creator, EP) and Bill Krebs's (Good Girls EP) Grosse Pointe Garden Society – and that's just scratching the surface of what S01E04: "Force of Nature" has to offer. Along with a look at the official overview, we also have the episode trailer, image gallery, and a special look at the cast breaking down the show's characters and relationships:

Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 Episode 4: "Force of Nature" – Alice (AnnaSophia Robb) hopes to fix her relationship with Doug (Alexander Hodge) and confides in Brett (Ben Rappaport); Catherine's (Aja Naomi King) affair exposes cracks in her picture-perfect facade; when the Garden Club's championship plans are stolen, Birdie (Melissa Fumero) retaliates; the identity of Quiche becomes clearer. Directed by Michael Weaver and written by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, here's a look at what's ahead with tonight's episode:

The twisted soap opera-vibing drama spotlights four members of a suburban garden club who find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief, and a shared secret – a murder no one wants to talk about. As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above. NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society co-showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs also serve as writers and executive producers, with Casey Kyber also executive-producing. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

