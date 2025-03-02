Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Grosse Pointe Garden Society

Grosse Pointe Garden Society Returns Tonight with "Pests": Our Preview

With Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs's twisted mystery Grosse Pointe Garden Society returning tonight, here's your preview for S01E02: "Pests."

Jenna Bans (Good Girls creator, EP) and Bill Krebs's (Good Girls EP) twisted, soapy mystery Grosse Pointe Garden Society got off to a very interesting start last week – with things not looking any easier for our foursome heading into tonight's episode, S01E02: "Pests." Starring Melissa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, Ben Rappaport, AnnaSophia Robb, Alexander Hodge, Nancy Travis, Matthew Davis, and Felix Wolfe, the series spotlights four members of a suburban garden club who find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief, and a shared secret – a murder no one wants to talk about. As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above. But that's going to be difficult as Alice (Robb) digs deeper into her dog's murder, Catherine (King) considers a confession, and Brett (Rappaport) has some ex-wife matters to attend to. And then there's the matter of Birdie (Melissa Fumero) needing to get some help covering a body. Hmmm… here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and episode trailer for tonight's chapter – followed by video profiles of our foursome:

Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 Episode 2: "Pests" Preview

Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 Episode 2: "Pests" – Birdie (Melissa Fumero) grows more invested in her scholarship recipient, Ford; Alice (AnnaSophia Robb) investigates her dog's murder; Catherine (Aja Naomi King) wrestles with coming clean about her affair; Brett (Ben Rappaport) butts heads with his ex-wife; in flash-forwards, Birdie seeks help covering up the body. Directed by Phil Traill and written by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, here's a look at what's ahead with tonight's episode:

NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society co-showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs also serve as writers and executive producers, with Casey Kyber also executive-producing. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

