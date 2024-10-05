Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Grotesquerie, ryan murphy

Grotesquerie Episode 5 Trailer: Lois & Sister Megan Become The Hunted

Lois and Sister Megan become the hunted in the trailer for Ryan Murphy's Niecy Nash-Betts and Micaela Diamond-starring Grotesquerie Episode 5.

We're four chapters into Ryan Murphy & Murphy Productions' Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Micaela Diamond (Elsbeth), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), Lesley Manville (The Crown), and Travis Kelce-starring Grotesquerie, and we still have a whole lot of questions. In fact, having one major question answered has actually raised even bigger questions. We had the chance to meet Kelce's Ed "Eddie" Lachlan, an orderly who gets into a flirtatious exchange with Det. Lois Tryon (Nash-Betts). The conversation turns to concern when Eddie sees Lois drinking on hospital grounds, urging her not to drink and drive. As expected, Lois doesn't listen – and after a car crash, Lois finds herself in the hospital – handcuffed due to her blood alcohol level results.

From there, we learn more about Eddie's own personal struggles with addiction. We get a daring escape, an AA meeting, and… this strange feeling that either Eddie is just in Lois's mind or maybe something else we're just not seeing at this point (but it's fascinating). The "Heaven" reference and the moments/situations in which Eddie appears have us questioning – like maybe Eddie is a manifestation of the aspects of Lois's own psyche that she's pushed aside to hunt down the killer. Or could Eddie be Lois's actual "guardian angel"? As we map out all of our theories, you can check out the trailer for the fifth episode – with Lois and Sister Megan (Diamond) finding themselves the one being hunted as their search for the killer continues…

The 10-episode season stars Emmy Award-winner Niecy Nash-Betts as Detective Lois Tryon, Emmy Award-winner Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon, Emmy Award-nominee Lesley Manville as Nurse Red, Tony Award-nominee Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie, Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon, and Travis Kelce as Ed "Eddie" Lachlan. Here's a look at the official trailer for the Max Winkler-directed, Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken-written fifth chapter – with the fifth and sixth chapter hitting FX screens this Wednesday:

FX's Grotesquerie: A Look Back…

"I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today, they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive…" Nash-Betts says in the voiceover. "Come back. It's not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," the voiceover concludes with a great cliffhanger. Stemming from Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, the first two episodes of Grotesquerie are available to stream on Hulu. Now, here's a look back at the teaser that caught everyone off-guard:

Written and created by Murphy, Baitz, and Baken and produced by 20th Television, FX's Grotesquerie is produced by 20th Television and directed by Max Winkler, Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Elegance Bratton. The show is executive-produced by Murphy, Woodall, Baitz, Baken, Winkler, Nash-Betts, Vance, Peter Liguori, Nissa Diederich, Eric Kovtun, and Scott Robertson.

