Grotesquerie: Niecy Nash-Betts on Ryan Murphy's "Satiating Darkness"

Grotesquerie Niecy Nash-Betts had a few things to share about Ryan Murphy's upcoming FX series - including an interesting description of it.

It was a little less than a month ago since Ryan Murphy & Murphy Productions reminded everyone that they still know how to make horror headlines. That's when a teaser for the new FX horror drama Grotesquerie first hit – and it got a lot of folks talking. From a casting standpoint, we have Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) – who we hear on the voiceover – Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), and Lesley Manville (The Crown) as the announced leads. Shortly after, Vance confirmed that the series would consist of half-hour episodes. Now, Nash-Betts is sharing some additional thoughts on the upcoming series – though clearly on "spoiler watch" like Vance was last month. "What I can say is that I've never played this character before. I can say that Ryan Murphy is a genius. I can say that Ryan Murphy will forever have me at hello. This series is going to be so delicious to fans of Ryan and fans of mine," Nash-Betts shared during a profile interview ahead of being honored at the GLAAD Media Awards. "I would coin it as a satiating darkness that you have to bear witness to."

"I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today, they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive…" Nash-Betts says in the voiceover. "Come back. It's not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," the voiceover concludes with a great cliffhanger. Here's a look at the teaser released by Murphy Productions & FX Networks on Friday that caught everyone off-guard:

