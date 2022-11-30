Guardians of the Galaxy: Kevin Bacon "Thanks" Kidnappers Drax & Mantis

Before James Gunn is off for his permanent duties with Warner Bros and DC, there are a couple of loose ends at Marvel he had to square away. First was the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and second was the third and final film related to the franchise, at least that incarnation of the team. The main selling point to the GOTG penultimate live-action adventure is the presence of Kevin Bacon, who plays a fictionalized version of himself.

Zany Plot Synopsis to Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

As if the trailer didn't already spoil the plot, Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) plan to kidnap the beloved actor and gift him as a Christmas present to Peter "StarLord" Quill (Chris Pratt) to help him through his depression over losing Gamora (Zoe Saldana). There's not that much left to the imagination since the bulk of the special involves the chase and "Bacon" eventually playing along. The actor quote-tweeted Pratt who sent out a series of behind-the-scenes content from videos and photos, writing, "It was a pleasure working with the legendary Star-Lord. I guess I should be thanking [Pom Klementieff] and [Dave Bautista] for picking me up.

And here are those behind-the-scenes looks that Pratt posted heading into the weekend:

There were two giant lost opportunities Gunn could have done with Bacon but missed out on, like maybe doing something Footloose-related, given how the actor never really lost his moves. The other is conveniently forgetting he was Sebastian Shaw in 2011's X-Men: First Class. Sure, it wasn't the MCU, but come on! Disney owns Fox, and you're telling me Gunn couldn't slide in that reference? Don't get me wrong, I'm as big a fan of Santa Claus Conquers the Martians, but wow. I mean, not that they couldn't secure Bacon back for a future MCU role, but when else could they do that sort of thing (short of depending on Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool to make that reference)? Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is available to stream on Disney+.