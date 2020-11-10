Hägar the Horrible: Jim Henson Co, King Features Team on Animated Take

Hägar the Horrible, who's been plundering comics since 1973, will be making his way to television as an animated series thanks to King Features and The Jim Henson Company, according to Deadline. Based on the Dik Browne strip, the family sitcom comes courtesy of producer and writer Eric Ziobrowski (Fresh Off the Boat). The series will follow the hardworking Viking family led by its larger-than-life hero Hägar trying to make sense of how life changes around him. The family will be animated via the Henson Digital Puppetry Studio, a proprietary animation technology that allows Henson's puppeteers to manipulated animated characters in real-time, allowing for organic, spontaneous performance. Executives Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford will executive produce on behalf of The Jim Henson Company along with King Features' C.J. Kettler.

Other Attempts to Adapt Hägar the Horrible

Hägar the Horrible was previously adapted as an animated special in 1989 by Hanna-Barbara for CBS and Sony Pictures attempted to develop an animated feature in 2014. "As a burly Viking with a tough exterior, Hägar is an enormously sympathetic character who is out of step with the evolving world around him. His village's cultural zeitgeist is changing, and he is trying to keep up," said Kettler. "The Jim Henson Company is known for their amazing storytelling and incredible digital puppetry, and we can't wait to reimagine Hägar with them and introduce him to next generation audiences together."

"Hägar is long overdue for his own series, and this new animated family sitcom, set in the rich and hilarious world of Vikings, will continue the tradition of what we do best at The Jim Henson Company," added Henson. "Hägar is such a well-established, evergreen character and audiences immediately know and love him. Dik Browne's comic will be a delightful and irreverent playground for our digital puppetry studio." The strip is currently run by Dik's son, Chris Browne, who took over since his retirement in 1988 and subsequent passing. The strip is distributed to 1,900 newspapers in 56 countries and translated into 12 languages, according to King Features.