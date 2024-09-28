Posted in: TV | Tagged: baking show, beetlejuice, halloween

Halloween Baking Championship Season 10 E02: Scary Warner Bros Synergy

Here's what went down during the second round of Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship Season 10 - with Beetlejuice being the theme.

Halloween Baking Championship has unleashed everyone's favorite pesky poltergeist: Beetlejuice! In a whole episode themed to the new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice movie, Halloween Baking Championship airs Monday nights on Food Network, with John Henson unleashing everyone's favorite pesky poltergeist on Henson Labs, the bakers, and, of course, the judges. Judging are the pastry hosts with the most, Carla Hall, Stephanie Boswell, and Zac Young – and speaking of our judges, this round's costumes saw Hall as a victim of an exploding stand mixer, Boswell as a victim of killer macarons, and Young as a victim of a sprinkles allergy. In last week's premiere, we saw the first baker sacrificed to the cryo-chamber and leave the competition in a toxic waste-themed challenge.

In this week's thriller challenge, the nine bakers remaining have to create desserts themed to Beetlejuice's iconic black-and-white suit, using black-and-white ingredients like black sesame, white pepper, dark cocoa, cream cheese, etc. While Thierry's candy ribbon tart was gorgeous and Aaron's pie was perfectly themed and flavorful, once again, Joel won the challenge. Could this week be a clean sweep?

This week's killer challenge pays tribute to the "shrinkers" in the movie by assigning the bakers each two desserts: a small one on top of a larger one, all fitting the spooky theme of the week: Beetlejuice. Giant Napoleons, huge cookies, tiny Swiss rolls, little skillet desserts, and, of course, sandworms and spiders aplenty!

Manny's tiny tart and huge brownie transported the judges to the afterlife in the best way, but it was Thierry's oversized mouse cake pop and tiny cat pavlova that showcased sugar work, fascinating flavors, and cute creativity that won the judges' gold star of the week and winning the challenge. Sadly, Carly's tiny pie just didn't set, and the giant cupcake was a little too dense and bland, causing her to be the second baker to meet the chilling fate of the cryo-chamber.

Halloween Baking Championship airs Monday nights on Food Network – now, here's a look back at the season premiere:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!