HALO Season 2 Episode 5 "Aleria" Promo Released: Facing The Fallout

Check out the promo that was released earlier today for next week's episode of Paramount+'s Pablo Schreiber-starring HALO, S02E05: "Aleria."

Article Summary Paramount+'s HALO drops promo for episode "Aleria", reveals explosive looks.

Pablo Schreiber leads the cast, with exciting interviews in latest Declassified.

Behind-the-scenes insights on the "Battle of Reach", showcasing military tactics.

Season 2 teases Master Chief's mission against the Covenant and search for Halo.

If it's Thursday and there is a new episode of Paramount+'s Pablo Schreiber (American Gods)-starring HALO streaming, then it's time for an early look at what's to come with next week's chapter. With "Reach" only hours old when we were writing this, we'll hold on any up-front spoilers – but with that said, you should probably tread lightly with this week's edition of HALO: The Series Declassified if you haven't seen this week's episode yet. In the video above, Sydnee Goodman gets a chance to speak with Danny Sapani (Jacob Keyes) & Bentley Kalu (Vannak-134) about the impact of this week's episode. In addition, viewers get a chance to see how the Battle of Reach came together, how military advisor Jack Neville helped transform the actors into Spartans, and more. But if you're looking for some clues to what's to come with "Aleria" (directed by Otto Bathurst and written by Basil Lee Kreimendahl), then jump on over to around the 15:00 minute mark for an official promo.

The sci-fi series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Spartan-117, and Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, who also both serve as producers this season. Additional returning cast includes Jen Taylor ("Halo" game series, RWBY), Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), and Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful). Also, Fiona O'Shaughnessy (The Forgiven) and Tylan Bailey return as series regulars this season. Joining the cast for the first time are Joseph Morgan (Vampire Diaries, The Originals), Cristina Rodlo (No One Gets Out of Here Alive, The Homeless World Cup), and Christina Bennington (Midsomer Murders).

Last month, we learned the episode titles for this season: S02E01: "Sanctuary," S02E02: "Sword," S02E03: "Visegrad," S02E04: "Reach," S02E05: "Aleria," S02E06: "Onyx," S02E07: "Thermopylae," and S02E08: "Halo." Now, here's a look back at the official trailer & overview for the second season:

In season two, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity's greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind's salvation, or its extinction: the Halo.

Paramount+'s HALO is produced by Showtime in association with 343 Industries and Amblin Television. The second season is executive produced by David Wiener alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Kiki Wolfkill serves as executive producer for Xbox/343 Industries with Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture and Gian Paolo Varani. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

