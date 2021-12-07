Halo Teaser Confirms First-Look Trailer for Thursday's The Game Awards

A little more than three weeks ago, viewers were treated to a first-look teaser for the upcoming Paramount+ live-action original series take on the popular video game franchise Halo. But as much as we liked seeing Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) in full-on Master Chief mode, we would be lying if we said we weren't hoping for more. Well, that's what we'll be getting this Thursday, December 9, when a first look trailer debuts during The Game Awards (which kicks off at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am GMT). You can find out more details (including how to tune in) by checking out the main site here and also checking out the announcement teaser below.

Here's a look at the announcement teaser confirming the trailer release this Thursday as well as showing off some new footage:

And in case you're still wondering why the beloved video game franchise is getting a live-action adaptation, we can give you 82 million-plus reasons because that's how many copies of the video game have been sold worldwide (grossing more than $6 billion in lifetime total sales revenue). Now here's a look at the teaser for Paramount+'s Halo, taking off some time in 2022:

Halo stars Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as the Master Chief, Spartan-117; Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted & inscrutable creator of the Spartan super-soldiers; and Jen Taylor ("Halo" game series, RWBY) as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history, and potentially the key to the survival of the human race. Additional stars include Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), and Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful).

Produced by Showtime in partnership with 343 Industries, along with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television, Halo is executive produced by Steven Kane, alongside Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television in partnership with 343 Industries, director Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture, and Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O'Connor, and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries. The series is distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.