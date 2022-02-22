HALO Teaser Lays Out How to Win the War; Key Art & Character Posters

With still a month to go until Pablo Schreiber's (American Gods) Master Chief begins fighting for the future on streaming screens, Paramount+ & 343 Industries' HALO, the video game franchise is already feeling pretty good about its future. That's because the series was officially picked up for a second season during last week's Television Critics Association's (TCA) winter press event. In addition, we learned that David Wiener (Homecoming, The Killing, Brave New World) would be in place as the showrunner and an executive producer for the second season. So what's on tap for this week? How about a new teaser? But before we get to that, we also have a look at three versions of the official key art poster, followed by character profile posters focusing on Natascha McElhone as Halsey, Bokeem Woodbine as Soren, and Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha- take a look:

"HALO is an expansive, world-building opportunity for Paramount+, and we're thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month," said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, Paramount+. "HALO will deliver a thrill-ride for fans of the game and non-gamers alike, as it ties together stunning visuals with a deeper look at the personal stories behind these iconic characters, all set within an epic battle for the future of humanity." David Nevins, chief content officer of scripted originals, Paramount+, and chairman and chief executive officer, Showtime Networks Inc., added, "HALO takes us into a dazzling world that we believe will enthrall audiences as much with its electrifying visuals as its bold, character-driven storytelling. This second-season pickup reflects the confidence we have in the power of this epic series to attract and engage viewers. HALO has been a great collaboration with Amblin and 343 Industries, and we are all grateful for the opportunity to continue it." Now here's a look at the newest teaser for HALO released earlier today:

Now here's a look back at the official trailer, with Paramount+'s HALO set to hit streaming screens on Thursday, March 24th:

Halo stars Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as the Master Chief, Spartan-117; Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted & inscrutable creator of the Spartan super-soldiers; and Jen Taylor ("Halo" game series, RWBY) as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history, and potentially the key to the survival of the human race. Additional stars include Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), and Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful). Also joining the cast as original characters are Ryan McParland (6Degrees), Burn Gorman (The Expanse), and Fiona O'Shaughnessy (Nina Forever).

Produced by Paramount+ in partnership with 343 Industries, along with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television, Halo is executive produced by Steven Kane, alongside Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television in partnership with 343 Industries, director Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture, and Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O'Connor, and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries. The series is distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.