Hangman Page Joins Kenny Omega in AEW Full Gear Tournament

In a move that we were all expecting, but which is exciting nonetheless, Hangman Page will also enter the AEW number one contender tournament at Full Gear in November. Page's entry in the tournament comes one week after Page learned while at the commentary booth that his former tag team partner, Kenny Omega, would enter the tournament. Until that point, Page was hoping that he and Omega would remain a tag team and earn a rematch against FTR for the tag team championship they lost at All Out.

Here are the details, from our AEW Dynamite report (out tomorrow):

Excalibur names three more competitors in the upcoming number one contenders championship. Joining Jungle Boy, Rey Fenix, and Kenny Omega will be Wardlow, Colt Cabana, and Hangman Adam Page. Alex Marvez talks to Kenny Omega. He asks how it feels to be a singles competitor again. Omega says it feels good and he's been waiting to get his hands on the AEW Championship. And what better way than a tournament? Kenny is great at tournaments. Marvez brings up Hangman Page joining the tournament. Kenny no-sells it. He says at the end of the tournament, he'll be the number one contender and he'll take the belt off whoever is the champ at the end of the PPV. Kenny says he doesn't care who he has to face, including Hangman Page.

Page also announced his decision with an official (humorous) press release he put out on Twitter.

