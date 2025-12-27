Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: happy days, Mork & Mindy

Happy Days: Robin Williams a "Mount Vesuvius" of Imagination: Winkler

Happy Days star Henry Winkler reflects on Robin Williams' audition for Mork from Ork and his unleashing of his improvisational skills.

It's easy to forget, given how dramatically different the shows are, but Mork & Mindy was a spinoff of Happy Days, both aired on ABC. Mork the Orkan, played by Robin Williams, was introduced in Happy Days season five episode "My Favorite Orkan" (1978) and made another appearance in Mork Returns the following season. Happy Days star Henry Winkler reflected on Williams' audition during a Fan Expo San Francisco panel (via It's Rec Time Media).

Happy Days Star Henry Winkler Reflects on Robin Williams' Unexpected Audition

"All I thought about was, 'Know your lines so you don't have to do it over and over again and stay out of his way because you will never stand toe-to-toe with this Mount Vesuvius of an imagination,'" Winkler recalled of the late enigmatic actor/comedian. Not only did Williams's appearance become a resounding success, but his spinoff, Mork & Mindy, which he starred in opposite Pam Dawber as Mindy, ran for four seasons from 1978 to 1982. Created by Garry Marshall, Dale McRaven, and Joe Glauberg, Mork & Mindy retcons the events of Williams' initial Happy Days episode, in which Mork lands on Earth and bonds with Mindy McConnell (Dawber), initially his roommate, before the two fall in love.

Winkler, who not only became a cultural icon as Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli on Happy Days but also became a successful TV producer for shows like both incarnations of MacGyver, Hollywood Squares, and ABC Afterschool Special. He has also remained active in acting, with memorable runs on HBO's Barry, Fox/Netflix's Arrested Development, and Magnolia's Normal (2025). Winkler recalled how Happy Days writers left room for the comedian's legendary improv skills: "It said, 'Robin will say something here." Williams, who passed away in 2014, went on to have a successful film and TV career, amassing 113 projects and winning an Academy Award for his role in Good Will Hunting (1997).

