The punchline to all of this? Deep down, you know for a hot second that Scott Baio (referred to as "Chachi" moving forward because I can't remember his sidekick name on that Dick Van Dyke show Diagnosis: Murder) got excited about the news until reality kicked in. Pure speculation, but the "reality" probably being when he realized he never got a call about it ahead of time. What am I talking about? Well, it looks like Henry Winkler, Ron Howard, Don Most, Anson Williams, Marion Ross, and writer Lowell Ganz are reuniting for a Happy Days virtual fundraiser to benefit the Democratic Party of Wisconsin set for this Sunday, October 26, when they're set to answer fan questions, share behind-the-scenes stories and more.

Now for those of you who don't know, Chachi is a big Trump supporter so you can imagine the news didn't create too many "happy days" for him. In particular, Chachi feels that a show taking place during a time when only white, straight/closeted dudes had any power or say in this country shouldn't have its "message" co-opted by a dude running for POTUS who's apparently "anti-American" because… he doesn't think people should die or go broke over health care? No, Chachi believes that a show set during a time when Black people still had to sit in the back on the bus, drink from separate water fountains, and eat in the back of restaurants is just "too sacred" to be used to promote unity, equality, and injustice.

What a shame to use a classic show like Happy Days about Americana to promote an anti-American socialist. #Shameful https://t.co/v1uB2vK5sj — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) October 20, 2020

And then there's the "anti-Chachi," John Stamos aka Uncle Jesse from Full House and Fuller House – and let's just say that Stamos knows how to twist the knife ever so slowly. Beautiful timing with just enough plausible deniability shade to give him "who, me?" cover. I especially appreciate his undercutting an issue before it became one, and in such a well-deserved, dismissive manner- as if Chachi wasn't even there.

Can I play Chachi? https://t.co/qAa8fIzg4Z — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) October 20, 2020

Unfortunately, either Stamos's response flew over Chachi's head or… eh, we'll go with he just didn't get it. In response, the best "headlining celebrity" that the GOP can get for an "all-star event" next to that pillow dude felt the need to bestow pity on Stamos and how "desperate" of a move it was. To be clear? He's talking about John Stamos– the dude who appears in national commercials and streaming series that large amounts of people actually want to and can see. I've heard rumors that Chachi has to audition to be in his own selfie (and once or twice he never got a call back)… but those are just rumors, people! Chachi also attempted a shot at Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin over her legal matters- one that left us slightly concerned that Chachi may be having issues distinguishing between television and reality. Kinda sad and pitiful, actually…

Shouldn't you be taking care of Aunt Becky? 🤔 — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) October 20, 2020

So what did we learn from all of this? As much as J.K. Simmons' character says we learned at the end of Burn After Reading: nothing. Chachi will keep on "Chachi-ing," probably getting ready for a debate watch party with Kevin Sorbo, Kristie Alley, and James Woods. Everyone else? Running out the grind to get that orange mess out of "The People's House" so we can see what some real "happy days' feel like.